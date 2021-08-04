Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MINING AND EXTRACTION OF GRANITE

08/04/2021 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Mines
MINING AND EXTRACTION OF GRANITE
Posted On: 04 AUG 2021 5:48PM by PIB Delhi

Granite being a building stone comes under Minor Mineral, as defined under clause (e) of section 3 of the Mines and Minerals (Development & Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act). As per section 15 of the MMDR Act, 1957, State Governments have been empowered to make rules for regulating the grant of mining leases or other mineral concessions in respect of minor minerals and for purposes connected therewith. Therefore, the administration of mining of minor minerals including granite is completely within the domain of the respective State Governments.

However, the Granite Conservation and Development Rules (GCDR), 1999 has been framed by Central Government which aims at bringing uniform rules for conservation, systematic development and scientific exploitation of granite resources. Further, Ministry of Mines vide order dated 23.04.2021 has constituted a Granite and Marble Development Council for a period of three years to prescribe a uniform framework with regard to systematic and scientific exploration of Granite and Marble minerals throughout the country.

As per National Mineral Inventory data, the total reserves/resources of Granite (Dimension Stone) as on 01.04.2015 is attached at annexure-I.

As per the information furnished by Indian Bureau of Mines (a subordinate office of Ministry of Mines), details of the quantum of Granite exported during the last three years are as under:

(ValueinRs. '000)

Commodity

Unit

Export

2018-19

2019-20(P*)

2020-21(P*)

Quantity

Value

Quantity

Value

Quantity

Value

GRANITE

TON

6811728

102014060

6678131

102248504

7514833

113169599

*P-provisional

In the year2019-2020,export has decreased by1.9%and in the year2020-21increased by 12.5%on year basis.

NationalMineralInventory,2015

TableNo.5.29:Reserves/ResourcesofGranite(DimensionStone)ason1.4.2015(ByGrades / States)Annexure-I

(In000'Cum)

Reserves

RemainingResources

Total

Proved

Probable

Total

Feasibility

Pre-feasibility

Measured

Indicated

Inferred

Reconnaissance

Total

Resources

STD111

STD121

STD122

(A)

STD211

STD221

STD222

STD331

STD332

STD333

STD334

(B)

(A+B)

AllIndia:

Total

35741

201377

26574

263692

38462

51990

8234

837325

2063964

42543908

512216

46056098

46319790

By Grades

BlackGranite

6936

6060

3909

16906

0

45690

1

50934

466039

2572581

23538

3158783

3175688

Coloured

Granite

28805

195316

22665

246786

38462

6300

8233

786391

1276125

39843847

448438

42407795

42654581

Unclassified

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

321800

127481

40240

489521

489521

By States

Andhra

Pradesh

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2360396

0

2360396

2360396

Assam

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

800

583150

0

583950

583950

Bihar

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

179000

698612

0

877612

877612

Chhattisgarh

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

50057

0

50057

50057

Gujarat

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

8501947

0

8501947

8501947

Haryana

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

34000

0

34000

34000

Jammu&

Kashmir

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

44570

40000

84570

84570

Jharkhand

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

651300

8197110

26930

8875340

8875340

Karnataka

26363

19389

21836

67587

0

0

0

238

1231625

8012784

25659

9270306

9337893

Kerala

140

0

0

140

0

0

0

0

99

2570

0

2669

2808

Madhya

Pradesh

0

160

0

160

0

0

0

0

0

1885924

108000

1993924

1994084

Maharashtra

0

0

0

0

0

6300

0

486925

0

665622

0

1158847

1158847

Meghalya

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

286467

286467

286467

Odisha

0

80000

0

80000

0

0

0

330328

0

1432492

5160

1767980

1847980

Rajasthan

5581

100380

4500

110461

38462

0

0

0

0

9021742

20000

9080204

9190665

TamilNadu

0

1448

238

1686

0

45690

8234

7

0

503818

0

557749

559435

Telangana

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

45494

0

45494

45494

UttarPradesh

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

494819

0

494819

494819

WestBengal

3658

0

0

3658

0

0

0

19827

1140

8802

0

29768

33426

This information was given by Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

*****

SS/RKP



(Release ID: 1742380)Visitor Counter : 19


Disclaimer

Ministry of Mines of the Republic of India published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 12:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:46aSHUI ON LAND : Voluntary announcement - possible spin-off and separate listing of the commercial investment properties and other businesses of the company
PU
08:46aIMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Half-yearly Financial Report 2021
PU
08:46aAN INFOGRAPHIC ON HOME RENOVATION IN 2021 : A Selective Insurance Study
PU
08:46aWESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : Date and Signatures Page (Form 6-K)
PU
08:46aRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Form 8-K)
PU
08:46aASCENTIAL : announces partnership with Future Now
PU
08:46aJERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC : .
AQ
08:46aGENESIS ENERGY LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:46aCOPILOT Provider Support Services Celebrates Dr. Moby Kazmi as One of the Orlando Business Journal's 2021 CEOs of the Year
GL
08:46aINVITAE : Thinking about buying stock in Global Blood Therapeutics, Cerus Corp, Coursera, Agrify Corp, or Invitae Corp?
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but warn of extended chip crunch
2Ether falls 1% ahead of major upgrade to ethereum network
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : agrees sale of Norway's Bergen for $131 million
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : MARKETMIND: Peaks everywhere
5ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Anglo American, Salzgitter Partner to Decarbonize Steelmaking

HOT NEWS