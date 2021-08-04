Ministry of Mines

MINING AND EXTRACTION OF GRANITE



Posted On: 04 AUG 2021

Granite being a building stone comes under Minor Mineral, as defined under clause (e) of section 3 of the Mines and Minerals (Development & Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act). As per section 15 of the MMDR Act, 1957, State Governments have been empowered to make rules for regulating the grant of mining leases or other mineral concessions in respect of minor minerals and for purposes connected therewith. Therefore, the administration of mining of minor minerals including granite is completely within the domain of the respective State Governments.

However, the Granite Conservation and Development Rules (GCDR), 1999 has been framed by Central Government which aims at bringing uniform rules for conservation, systematic development and scientific exploitation of granite resources. Further, Ministry of Mines vide order dated 23.04.2021 has constituted a Granite and Marble Development Council for a period of three years to prescribe a uniform framework with regard to systematic and scientific exploration of Granite and Marble minerals throughout the country.

As per National Mineral Inventory data, the total reserves/resources of Granite (Dimension Stone) as on 01.04.2015 is attached at annexure-I.

As per the information furnished by Indian Bureau of Mines (a subordinate office of Ministry of Mines), details of the quantum of Granite exported during the last three years are as under:

(ValueinRs. '000) Commodity Unit Export 2018-19 2019-20(P*) 2020-21(P*) Quantity Value Quantity Value Quantity Value GRANITE TON 6811728 102014060 6678131 102248504 7514833 113169599 *P-provisional In the year2019-2020,export has decreased by1.9%and in the year2020-21increased by 12.5%on year basis.

NationalMineralInventory,2015 TableNo.5.29:Reserves/ResourcesofGranite(DimensionStone)ason1.4.2015(ByGrades / States) Annexure-I (In000'Cum)

Reserves RemainingResources Total Proved Probable Total Feasibility Pre-feasibility Measured Indicated Inferred Reconnaissance Total Resources STD111 STD121 STD122 (A) STD211 STD221 STD222 STD331 STD332 STD333 STD334 (B) (A+B) AllIndia: Total 35741 201377 26574 263692 38462 51990 8234 837325 2063964 42543908 512216 46056098 46319790 By Grades BlackGranite 6936 6060 3909 16906 0 45690 1 50934 466039 2572581 23538 3158783 3175688 Coloured Granite 28805 195316 22665 246786 38462 6300 8233 786391 1276125 39843847 448438 42407795 42654581 Unclassified 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 321800 127481 40240 489521 489521 By States Andhra Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2360396 0 2360396 2360396 Assam 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 800 583150 0 583950 583950 Bihar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 179000 698612 0 877612 877612 Chhattisgarh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 50057 0 50057 50057 Gujarat 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8501947 0 8501947 8501947 Haryana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 34000 0 34000 34000 Jammu& Kashmir 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 44570 40000 84570 84570 Jharkhand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 651300 8197110 26930 8875340 8875340 Karnataka 26363 19389 21836 67587 0 0 0 238 1231625 8012784 25659 9270306 9337893 Kerala 140 0 0 140 0 0 0 0 99 2570 0 2669 2808 Madhya Pradesh 0 160 0 160 0 0 0 0 0 1885924 108000 1993924 1994084 Maharashtra 0 0 0 0 0 6300 0 486925 0 665622 0 1158847 1158847 Meghalya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 286467 286467 286467 Odisha 0 80000 0 80000 0 0 0 330328 0 1432492 5160 1767980 1847980 Rajasthan 5581 100380 4500 110461 38462 0 0 0 0 9021742 20000 9080204 9190665 TamilNadu 0 1448 238 1686 0 45690 8234 7 0 503818 0 557749 559435 Telangana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 45494 0 45494 45494 UttarPradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 494819 0 494819 494819 WestBengal 3658 0 0 3658 0 0 0 19827 1140 8802 0 29768 33426

This information was given by Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

