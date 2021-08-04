Ministry of Mines
MINING AND EXTRACTION OF GRANITE
Posted On: 04 AUG 2021 5:48PM by PIB Delhi
Granite being a building stone comes under Minor Mineral, as defined under clause (e) of section 3 of the Mines and Minerals (Development & Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act). As per section 15 of the MMDR Act, 1957, State Governments have been empowered to make rules for regulating the grant of mining leases or other mineral concessions in respect of minor minerals and for purposes connected therewith. Therefore, the administration of mining of minor minerals including granite is completely within the domain of the respective State Governments.
However, the Granite Conservation and Development Rules (GCDR), 1999 has been framed by Central Government which aims at bringing uniform rules for conservation, systematic development and scientific exploitation of granite resources. Further, Ministry of Mines vide order dated 23.04.2021 has constituted a Granite and Marble Development Council for a period of three years to prescribe a uniform framework with regard to systematic and scientific exploration of Granite and Marble minerals throughout the country.
As per National Mineral Inventory data, the total reserves/resources of Granite (Dimension Stone) as on 01.04.2015 is attached at annexure-I.
As per the information furnished by Indian Bureau of Mines (a subordinate office of Ministry of Mines), details of the quantum of Granite exported during the last three years are as under:
(ValueinRs. '000)
|
Commodity
|
Unit
|
Export
|
2018-19
|
2019-20(P*)
|
2020-21(P*)
|
Quantity
|
Value
|
Quantity
|
Value
|
Quantity
|
Value
|
GRANITE
|
TON
|
6811728
|
102014060
|
6678131
|
102248504
|
7514833
|
113169599
*P-provisional
In the year2019-2020,export has decreased by1.9%and in the year2020-21increased by 12.5%on year basis.
NationalMineralInventory,2015
TableNo.5.29:Reserves/ResourcesofGranite(DimensionStone)ason1.4.2015(ByGrades / States)Annexure-I
(In000'Cum)
|
|
Reserves
|
|
RemainingResources
|
|
Total
|
|
Proved
|
Probable
|
Total
|
|
Feasibility
|
Pre-feasibility
|
Measured
|
Indicated
|
Inferred
|
Reconnaissance
|
Total
|
Resources
|
|
STD111
|
STD121
|
STD122
|
(A)
|
|
STD211
|
STD221
|
STD222
|
STD331
|
STD332
|
STD333
|
STD334
|
(B)
|
(A+B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AllIndia:
Total
|
35741
|
201377
|
26574
|
263692
|
|
38462
|
51990
|
8234
|
837325
|
2063964
|
42543908
|
512216
|
46056098
|
46319790
|
By Grades
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackGranite
|
6936
|
6060
|
3909
|
16906
|
|
0
|
45690
|
1
|
50934
|
466039
|
2572581
|
23538
|
3158783
|
3175688
|
Coloured
Granite
|
28805
|
195316
|
22665
|
246786
|
|
38462
|
6300
|
8233
|
786391
|
1276125
|
39843847
|
448438
|
42407795
|
42654581
|
Unclassified
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
321800
|
127481
|
40240
|
489521
|
489521
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By States
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Andhra
Pradesh
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2360396
|
0
|
2360396
|
2360396
|
Assam
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
800
|
583150
|
0
|
583950
|
583950
|
Bihar
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
179000
|
698612
|
0
|
877612
|
877612
|
Chhattisgarh
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
50057
|
0
|
50057
|
50057
|
Gujarat
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
8501947
|
0
|
8501947
|
8501947
|
Haryana
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
34000
|
0
|
34000
|
34000
|
Jammu&
Kashmir
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
44570
|
40000
|
84570
|
84570
|
Jharkhand
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
651300
|
8197110
|
26930
|
8875340
|
8875340
|
Karnataka
|
26363
|
19389
|
21836
|
67587
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
238
|
1231625
|
8012784
|
25659
|
9270306
|
9337893
|
Kerala
|
140
|
0
|
0
|
140
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
99
|
2570
|
0
|
2669
|
2808
|
Madhya
Pradesh
|
0
|
160
|
0
|
160
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1885924
|
108000
|
1993924
|
1994084
|
Maharashtra
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
6300
|
0
|
486925
|
0
|
665622
|
0
|
1158847
|
1158847
|
Meghalya
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
286467
|
286467
|
286467
|
Odisha
|
0
|
80000
|
0
|
80000
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
330328
|
0
|
1432492
|
5160
|
1767980
|
1847980
|
Rajasthan
|
5581
|
100380
|
4500
|
110461
|
|
38462
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9021742
|
20000
|
9080204
|
9190665
|
TamilNadu
|
0
|
1448
|
238
|
1686
|
|
0
|
45690
|
8234
|
7
|
0
|
503818
|
0
|
557749
|
559435
|
Telangana
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
45494
|
0
|
45494
|
45494
|
UttarPradesh
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
494819
|
0
|
494819
|
494819
|
WestBengal
|
3658
|
0
|
0
|
3658
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
19827
|
1140
|
8802
|
0
|
29768
|
33426
This information was given by Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.
*****
SS/RKP
(Release ID: 1742380)Visitor Counter : 19
Disclaimer
Ministry of Mines of the Republic of India published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 12:35:09 UTC.