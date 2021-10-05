Log in
MIR4 Releases Updates With Exciting New Battle Content

10/05/2021 | 01:01am EDT
Great news for fans as Wemade Co., Ltd., released MMORPG MIR4 'Attack of the Living Wraiths’, October 5.

Wemade Co., Ltd.’s masterpiece mobile MMORPG, MIR4 released new battle content, 'Attack of the Living Wraiths', on October 5. Attack of the Living Wraiths will be held every Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 pm local server time, throughout the fourth floor in Bicheon, Snake, and Redmoon Hidden Valleys.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004006051/en/

Wemade Co., Ltd.'s masterpiece mobile MMORPG, MIR4 released new battle content, 'Attack of the Living Wraiths'. Once Attack of the Living Wraiths begin, players will be able to fight fiercely against named monsters, semi-bosses, and boss monsters, while acquiring treasure chests. Attack of the Living Wraiths will be held every Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 pm local server time, throughout the fourth floor in Bicheon, Snake, and Redmoon Hidden Valleys. In addition, a new Raid (Wailing Dead Mine - level 115) as well as a new Boss Raid (Nefariox King - level 105) is included with the update. Future update plans include Class Change and release of a new character - Arbalist, expected to be released in November.

Wemade Co., Ltd.’s masterpiece mobile MMORPG, MIR4 released new battle content, 'Attack of the Living Wraiths'. Once Attack of the Living Wraiths begin, players will be able to fight fiercely against named monsters, semi-bosses, and boss monsters, while acquiring treasure chests. Attack of the Living Wraiths will be held every Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 pm local server time, throughout the fourth floor in Bicheon, Snake, and Redmoon Hidden Valleys. In addition, a new Raid (Wailing Dead Mine - level 115) as well as a new Boss Raid (Nefariox King - level 105) is included with the update. Future update plans include Class Change and release of a new character - Arbalist, expected to be released in November. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Once Attack of the Living Wraiths begin, players will be able to fight fiercely against named monsters, semi-bosses, and boss monsters, while acquiring treasure chests with rich rewards such as Epic-grade Dragon Materials, Mystic Enhancement Stones, and Blue Dragon statues,” says Wemade. "Those who defeat named monsters will have a chance to summon semi-boss monsters, and by overcoming semi-boss monsters, a boss monster may appear by chance."

In addition to Attack of the Living Wraiths content, a new Raid (Wailing Dead Mine - level 115) as well as a new Boss Raid (Nefariox King - level 105) is included with the update. Players who defeat [Nefariox King: Boss Raid] will become eligible to purchase a new mount - 'Hell Horse'.

Future update plans include Class Change and release of a new character - Arbalist, expected to be released in November. Class change, unlocked when the character reaches level 50, allows players to switch characters between: Warrior, Sorcerer, Taoist, Lancer, and Arbalist, while maintaining the character’s physical constitution, inner strength, and solitude training. Arbalist, the only long-distance physical attack type character in MIR4, has extreme destructive power through the use of improved-crossbow and possesses excellent survivability through martial arts prowess.

From my battle to our war! Visit the official website for more information about MIR4.


© Business Wire 2021
