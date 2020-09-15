Log in
MIRAMAR CULTURAL CENTER PARTNERS WITH THE PALM BEACH SYMPHONY

09/15/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

MIRAMAR, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

 

Contact: Alexis Fox

                Marketing Manager

                Miramar Cultural Center

                954-602-3150

 

 

MIRAMAR CULTURAL CENTER PARTNERS WITH THE PALM BEACH SYMPHONY

Offers Weekly Virtual Lessons Led by Symphony Members

 

MIRAMAR, FL (Wednesday, September 9, 2020) – The Miramar Cultural Center (MCC) has partnered with the Palm Beach Symphony (PBS) to bring free Classical Instrument Training to community members. Each week in September, individuals will be able to learn the basics of playing orchestra instruments from professionals at the Palm Beach Symphony.

Camasha Cevieux, Director at the Miramar Cultural Center stated, “This is a unique opportunity to bring classical music to our community to engage, inspire and educate audiences in a creative and safe way. Family members of all ages will be able to participate and follow along with local experts.” 

Palm Beach Symphony Director of Education and Operations, Olga M. Vazquez, PhD added, “This exciting partnership with the Miramar Cultural Center ArtsPark will enable us to pursue our mission and expand our educational programs to students in Broward. Together, we will provide a creative outlet through music to students who are coping with the stressful changes in their lives during this unprecedented time.” 

The following instruments will be covered by Palm Beach Symphony musicians:

  • September 1-4: Flute- taught by Joseph Monticello
  • September 7-10: Percussion- taught by Lucas Sanchez
  • September 14-17: Clarinet- taught by Anna Brumbaugh
  • September 21-24: Trombone- taught by Domingo Pagliuca
  • September 28- October 1: Viola- taught by Yael Hyken

The Miramar Cultural Center’s YouTube channel will serve as the centerpiece of the virtual experience, with content added to the Live 2 U Virtual Programming @MiramarCultural. Follow the Miramar Cultural Center’s Facebook and Instagram pages for the complete schedule @MiramarCultural.

To learn more, visit MiramarCulturalCenter.org.

# # #

 

Natasha Babulal
City of Miramar 
305-987-1417
NNBABULAL@MIRAMARFL.GOV

© GlobeNewswire 2020
