Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MIT Enterprise Forum of NYC Closes and Donates Cash Reserves

06/22/2021 | 03:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary and a decade of growth, especially during COVID

The MIT Enterprise Forum of New York City, a 50-year-old organization that has been engaging the local entrepreneurial community through its award-winning events, is shutting down its operations and donating its cash reserves to the MIT Media Lab Fund to support alumni entrepreneurial activities.

Over the past 10 years, the organization has grown under the guidance of four board chairs: James R. Klaiber, Cristina Dolan, Joseph Kim, and Geng Tan. In 2013, it launched Dream it, Code it, Win it, its flagship coding competition, awarding over $250,000 in cash prizes and bringing in executives from Fortune 500 companies to share the benefits of careers in technology, engaging students from over 120 countries.

Throughout the years, with help from board members, such as former Programming Chair and current Vice-Chair Daniel O'Sullivan, the organization has adapted to market changes and member interest by transforming itself. Most recently, it did so again in response to the 2020 global pandemic via digital transformation. During this social distance stricken time, the chapter reinvented itself by successfully delivering over 40 events featuring over 150 speakers and panelists, including leading academics such as Michael Schrage of MIT and Clarence Lee of Cornell, industry leaders such as Jack Tatar of Doyle Capital Management, and Eren Bali of Carbon Health, world-renowned authors and media influencers such as Keith Ferrazzi and Sherry Turkle, and academic leaders such as Deans Barry L. Schoop of Cooper Union and Jelena Kovačević of NYU Tandon School of Engineering. The group has thrived, in part due to its community partners, including Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP, eBay, Microsoft, New York Bar Association, Winston & Strawn LLP, Wolf Greenfield & Sacks, and Fitzpatrick & Hunt, Pagano, Aubert, LLP.

The closing of the chapter comes after MIT’s decision in May 2021 to discontinue the MIT Enterprise Forum program by the end of June 2021. Given the limited timeframe, the board of MIT Enterprise Forum of New York City, which is made up of prominent MIT alumni, such as Cristina Dolan, thought leaders, such as Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc.com, and non-profit experts, such as Nicholas Schiavo, who is a CFO in the philanthropy field, and supported by long-time community contributors, such as Colette Thompson, decided not to pursue forming a new entity that didn’t include the MIT community in a significant way. The board has also voted to donate its remaining funds to the MIT Media Lab Fund.

Geng Tan, the Chairman of the Board of MIT Enterprise Forum of New York City, said, “The board appreciates the support of our community these past few decades and it was a pleasure working with so many MIT alums and industry and academic leaders from various fields and educational institutions. We are saddened by the decision, but we hope our legacy will continue in the form of all alums, technologists, and entrepreneurs who benefited from our programs and our donation. Despite this decision, many of the board members will continue to stay involved with the MIT community and the tech scene in New York. We thank everyone on the board for volunteering their time and resources to support our mission.”

About MIT Enterprise Forum of New York City

MIT Enterprise Forum of New York City (http://www.MITEFNYC.org) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit with a mission to inform, connect, and coach technology entrepreneurs, enabling them to rapidly transform ideas into world-changing companies. The group was founded in 1971 by John Jenkins, an engineer who graduated from MIT. Most recently, MIT Enterprise Forum consisted of 17 chapters around the world.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:51pINVESCO  : Canada announces cash distributions for its Canadian-listed ETFs
AQ
03:51pFIVE STAR BANCORP  : Announces Appointment of Director (Form 8-K)
PU
03:51pCanadian Gaming Association Celebrates the Passage of the Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act, Bill C-218
GL
03:50pFIVE STAR BANCORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Wisconsin law firm Ademi LLP investigates whether County Bancorp, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Nicolet Bankshares
PR
03:49pFACEBOOK  : New Ways to Shop for Products You Love Across Our Apps
PU
03:48pFed will not raise rates on inflation fears alone, Powell says
RE
03:47pFacebook expands Shops to WhatsApp, Marketplace in commerce push
RE
03:46pFord to supply engines, transmissions for new U.S Postal delivery vehicles
RE
03:45pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Could REIT M&A be on track for a record year?
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin slumps further as China tightens crypto crackdown
2TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
3AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Bitcoin rallies after dropping below $30,000..
4SONY GROUP CORPORATION : Even after Biden tax hike, U.S. firms would pay less than foreign rivals
5EURO STOXX 50 : European shares propped up by commodities, Powell speech in focus

HOT NEWS