MJH Life Sciences™ COVID-19 Coalition Partners With the International Society for Vaccines on Live Webinar Designed to Combat “Vaccine Hesitancy”

An expert panel of world-renowned professionals will come together to discuss key issues driving vaccine hesitancy and how scientists and health care professionals can combat that mindset.

MJH Life Sciences™ COVID-19 Coalition in collaboration with the International Society for Vaccines, is pleased to announce it will co-host a free, live, 90-minute webinar, “Building Confidence in COVID-19 Vaccination: A Toolbox of Talks From Leaders in the Field,” on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST/7 p.m. GMT/8 p.m. CET.

The development and rollout of vaccines to combat COVID-19 are incredible feats of innovation by the scientific community, but vaccines can only work when they are administered, particularly to high-risk groups.

Vaccine hesitancy has become a problem of its own, fueled by misinformation and mistrust. The scientific and research communities, coupled with health care professionals, are in a prime position to restore trust and confidence. However, clinicians must first explore the root causes of vaccine hesitancy, from the psychology of decision making and messaging to strategies for boosting vaccine confidence on the front lines and among at-risk populations.

“We launched the COVID-19 Coalition to ensure that health care professionals are informed on the science and latest developments surrounding COVID-19. Our panels of leading experts, plus our unique access to the relevant audiences, has delivered up-to-the-minute, groundbreaking information to health care providers on the front lines so they can administer the best patient care possible,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™. “Teaming up with the International Society for Vaccines will provide our audiences with high-quality content to help combat vaccine hesitancy at this crucial time.”

The panel includes Heidi J. Larson, Ph.D., anthropologist and director of The Vaccine Confidence Project™; Wolfgang Gaissmaier, Ph.D., professor of social psychology and decision sciences at the University of Konstanz in Germany; Marie Brown, M.D., director of practice redesign for the American Medical Association and associate professor in the department of internal medicine at Rush Medical College at Rush University in Chicago, Illinois; and Samantha Artiga, vice president and director of the Racial Equity and Health Policy Program at Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).

Hosts and moderator representing the International Society for Vaccines (ISV) include Linda Klavinskis, Ph.D., fellow and secretary of ISV; Denise Doolan, Ph.D., fellow and president-elect of ISV; and Margaret Liu, M.D., chairman of the board of ISV.

“With the introduction of safe and efficacious vaccines against COVID-19, one of the main concerns continues to be the impact of vaccine hesitancy upon population vaccine uptake. The International Society for Vaccines is pleased to link up with MJH Life Sciences™ to reach out to the health care community and public with talks from leaders in the field to provide their insights into how best to build public confidence in COVID-19 vaccines,” added a representative from the International Society for Vaccines.

