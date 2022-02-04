MKB Bank : Extraordinary information on supervisory authorisation

Extraordinary information on supervisory authorisation

MKB Bank Plc. (1056 Budapest, Váci utca 38.; Cg.01-10-040952) - hereinafter Company - hereby informs the actors of the capital market of the following:

By its decisions H-EN-I-61/2022 dated 28 January 2022 and N-EN-I-46/2022 dated 3 February 2022, Magyar Nemzeti Bank authorised the merger of BUDAPEST Hitel- és Fejlesztési Bank Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: 1138 Budapest, Váci út 193.) and Magyar Takarék Bankholding Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: 1134 Budapest, Kassák Lajos u. 18.) into MKB Bank Plc. as of 31 March 2022, in accordance with the Merger Agreement of 15 December 2021.

Budapest, 4 February 2022

MKB Bank Plc.

MKB Bank Plc.

Registered office of the Company: 1056 Budapest, Váci u.38., Hungary

Mail: Budapest, H-1821

Phone: +36-1-327-8600

E-mail: investorrelations@mkb.hu

Internet: www.mkb.hu

Important notice

"Hungarian language is the official and registered language of MKB Bank Plc's ("the Issuer") disclosures pursuant to the

relevant legal and stock-exchange rules. The present English translation has been prepared on a voluntary basis, with the best care and intention of the Issuer to inform English speaking investors, however, in the event of any controversy between the

Hungarian and English version, the authentic Hungarian version shall prevail."