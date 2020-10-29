Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Cattle exports decline as high prices impact demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 12:15am EDT
Cattle exports decline as high prices impact demand

29 October 2020

Key points:

  • Cattle export volumes tighten as prices lift off tight supply
  • Rising oil prices, appreciation of the Australian dollar and rising Indian Buffalo Meat competition is challenging markets
  • Reduced consumer confidence in Indonesia acting as a handbrake on demand

Australia's prolonged period of drought followed by significantly improved seasonal conditions has led to a tighter supply of cattle as producers continue to rebuild depleted herds. Consequently, Darwin live feeder light steer prices for export to Indonesia have reached all-time high price levels in 2020, with average prices for September 13% higher than the same period last year.

Live exports tighten

As a result of the constrained supply and high prices, export volumes remain well below year-ago levels. Live cattle exports in September reached 78,000 head, back 28% on the same month last year, and for the year-to-September, volumes are back 12% on 2019 levels.

MLA's Cattle Industry Projections - October update states that live cattle exports are expected to decline 16% in 2020, largely due to the contracting supply levels in northern Australia.

The net effect of an appreciating Australian dollar and high feeder cattle prices is a challenging export scenario for South-East Asian importers, which is evident in the low export levels seen in recent months. Additionally, a recent resurgence in the price of oil, which directly impacts livestock shipping costs, is also presenting challenges.

Australian live feeder cattle exports to Indonesia were 373,000 head for the year-to-September, down 24% on 2019 levels. While export levels were relatively good through the first half of the year, rising input costs are weighing on import demand. Additional challenges include currency volatility and the increasing presence of Indian Buffalo Meat (IBM).

Cattle exports to Vietnam are up 16% for the year-to-September, reaching 218,000 head. However, shipments have been low in recent months, typical for this time of year. In the lead up to the Vietnamese New Year in February 2021, cattle shipments typically lift as a strong period of holiday demand is expected. However, given the current high prices of Australian cattle, this could present challenges for Vietnamese importers.

Indonesian market under pressure

Mounting COVID-19 impacts were reflected in weaker Indonesian consumer confidence and reduced purchasing power in Q3 2020. In August, Indonesia recorded its lowest inflation rate in two decades. This resulted in consumer prices falling as declining levels of consumption reduced demand for live cattle and boxed meat. Recovery now is expected to be slower than forecast, with the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia accelerating in September, resulting in additional restrictions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on the Indonesian Government's long-standing objectives of being more food-secure and reducing reliance on imports. With the prolonged pandemic and the worsening economic conditions, the government is renewing its efforts to ensure that the public has regular access to essential food commodities at affordable and stable prices.

Prices are regularly monitored across wet markets and the Indonesian Government's policies on beef pricing limits the capacity to absorb the rising input costs via a lift in retail prices. Live cattle importers are restocking after Eid Fitr, with most feedlots currently maintaining around 50% capacity, however, they remain cautious due the uncertainty regarding the multitude of input costs and soft demand.

Another final consideration for the Indonesian market is the recovery of IBM exports. The Indian processor industry was heavily impacted by the spread of COVID-19, however, capacity has since recovered and export volumes to key markets, such as Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia, have recently surged. Given the high prices associated with the live export channel, IBM could serve as a more affordable alternative in the coming months.

For more information on the live export industry, please refer to MLA's October Australian Cattle Industry Projections, or read MLA's Livelink report for September.

© Meat & Livestock Australia Limited, 2020

To build your own custom report with MLA's market information tool click here.
To view the specification of the indicators reported by MLA's National Livestock Reporting Service click here.

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 04:14:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10/28Boeing deepens job cuts as twin crises extend losses
RE
10/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street sinks 3%, Dow at late July lows as pandemic surges
RE
10/28Gold slides on dollar rally as U.S. stimulus remains elusive
RE
10/28World Bank sanctions Chinese engineering firms in Zambian power project
RE
10/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/28Ghana government in talks to takeover AirtelTigo shares
RE
10/28GE's shares soar as earnings recover from pandemic lows
RE
10/28Zambia wins deferral on China Development Bank loan repayments
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
3Record U.S. third-quarter growth expected; healing from COVID-19 still a long way
4Boeing deepens job cuts as twin crises extend losses
5DOW JONES 30 : Wall Street sinks 3%, Dow at late July lows as pandemic surges
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group