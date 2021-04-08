Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Eight million lamb sales expected in four months

04/08/2021 | 12:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Eight million lamb sales expected in four months

08 April 2021

Key points:

  • Results of the February 2021 Sheep Survey have been released
  • 8 million lamb sales expected between 1 March and 30 June
  • 94% of producers expect to increase or maintain there breeding ewe numbers over the next 12 months

The February wool and sheepmeat survey, conducted by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) and the Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), has been finalised and results released today.

The results are used by industry in forecasting the future size of the flock and lamb production. From this particular survey, the results paint a picture of a flock rebuild based on the retention of breeding ewes.

As at February 2021, there were 41.3 million breeding ewes of which 31.4 million, or 76%, are Merinos. It is these breeding ewes that will drive the rebuild.

As producers look to utilise more ewes to rebuild their flocks, only 30% are looking at buying in more external breeding ewes - most are looking to retain more replacement ewes, or reduce the number of ewes culled.

On a state basis, the results vary significantly, with ewes on hand in WA down 200,000 head since last year due to dry conditions. Also of interest was the drop in over 1 million breeding ewes in the Mallee/Wimmera region, as improved seasonal conditions drove farmers to increase their cropping operations, choosing to trade sheep rather than breed them.

Other interesting results include:

  • Of the 8,005,144 total lamb sales in the next four months, 41% will be Merinos, 25% will be pure meat breeds and 19% will be first cross.
  • 66% of lambs on hand are Merinos.
  • 71% of ewes joined were Merinos.

© Meat & Livestock Australia Limited, 2021

To build your own custom report with MLA's market information tool click here.
To view the specification of the indicators reported by MLA's National Livestock Reporting Service click here.

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 04:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:34aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA  : Eight million lamb sales expected in four months
PU
12:30aChina shares rise as healthcare firms gain on vaccination efforts
RE
12:26aShort-dated JGB yields fall after strong 5-year note auction
RE
12:11aSensex, Nifty climb for third day as metals gain
RE
12:10aS.Korea's ruling party suffers devastating defeat in mayoral elections
RE
04/07China begins construction of its fifth rocket launch site
RE
04/07Cattle slaughter hits 20-year low
PU
04/07MLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA  : Heavy lamb prices soften as yardings explode
PU
04/07Thai consumer mood drops after virus infection spike
RE
04/07Wheat up as dry weather threatens U.S. spring wheat planting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2Oil up on global economic recovery, but hefty U.S. fuel stocks weigh
3Biden willing to negotiate on corporate taxes, but 'sick and tired' of non-payers
4GENTING : GENTING : Singapore becomes a global cruise leader, for now
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ