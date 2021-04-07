Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Heavy lamb prices soften as yardings explode

04/07/2021 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Heavy lamb prices soften as yardings explode

08 April 2021

Key points:

  • Eastern States Heavy Lamb Indicator falls 17¢ in a week
  • Increased supply driving lower prices across saleyards
  • Nationally, heavy lamb volumes have lifted 14,274 head week-on-week compared to 2020

Rainfall across key supply areas over the past fortnight has not eased heavy lamb yardings, as the seasonal conditions and approaching winter cropping program force producers to turn off lambs before planting begins.

The Eastern States Heavy Lamb Indicator fell 17¢ this week, or 2.1%, to sit at 805¢/kg. As producers turn their attention to fast-approaching winter cropping programs across the mixed farming regions of NSW and Victoria, lamb turn-off from farms has lifted, placing downward pressure on prices paid for lambs at the saleyards. The key selling centre Wagga is particularly impacted, where yardings have increased 44% in the past week and 26%, or 3,454 head, since the start of March.

Aiding the increase in the number of heavy lambs yarded across the state has been the milder summer and above-average rains that haven't hindered the value of the bodies of feed. This has ensured the weight gains made through the spring of 2020 weren't lost but continued to improve into early autumn before this lamb influx occurred.

The crop of heavy lambs hitting the saleyards nationally compared to same time in 2020 has risen 42%, or 14,274 head. With lambs nurtured by mothering ewes grazing on high quality bodies of feed, this supported nutritious milk production and optimal growing conditions for an improved yarding of heavy lambs to hit the market at this time, compared to the drought of 2019 into early 2020.

Moving forward

As producers with mixed farming operations continue to focus on their cropping programs, expect yardings to continue to lift in the short-term to ensure most lambs are turned off before the planting season begins. Lamb yarding volumes may then return to average seasonal numbers into the Autumn period. As rains continue to ensure excessive volumes of feed across the key lamb supply areas, there is strong potential for heavier lambs to hit the market throughout Autumn.

© Meat & Livestock Australia Limited, 2021

To build your own custom report with MLA's market information tool click here.
To view the specification of the indicators reported by MLA's National Livestock Reporting Service click here.

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 03:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:34aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA  : Eight million lamb sales expected in four months
PU
12:30aChina shares rise as healthcare firms gain on vaccination efforts
RE
12:26aShort-dated JGB yields fall after strong 5-year note auction
RE
12:11aSensex, Nifty climb for third day as metals gain
RE
12:10aS.Korea's ruling party suffers devastating defeat in mayoral elections
RE
04/07China begins construction of its fifth rocket launch site
RE
04/07Cattle slaughter hits 20-year low
PU
04/07MLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA  : Heavy lamb prices soften as yardings explode
PU
04/07Thai consumer mood drops after virus infection spike
RE
04/07Wheat up as dry weather threatens U.S. spring wheat planting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2Oil up on global economic recovery, but hefty U.S. fuel stocks weigh
3Biden willing to negotiate on corporate taxes, but 'sick and tired' of non-payers
4GENTING : GENTING : Singapore becomes a global cruise leader, for now
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ