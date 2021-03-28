MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : New lamb legends series for autumn

29 March 2021

MasterChef alumni Amina Elshafei, with educator and autism specialist, Kerrie Nelson, with her Lamb, Date and Apricot Tagine.

Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) has launched its autumn Lamb campaign demonstrating the ease and versatility of cooking with Australian Lamb.

The new campaign is a continuation of the Lamb Legends series, celebrating everyday heroes who have made a big contribution and sharing inspiring feel-good stories over easy and delicious lamb dishes.

With the Easter long weekend coming up, and temperatures dropping, a cosy lamb dish is an essential for any family lunch. MasterChef alumni Amina Elshafei and Melbourne Chef and Restaurateur, Jerry Mai have provided the ultimate inspiration for long weekend indulgence, with flavour full lamb recipes to thank their Lamb Legend.

MLA Domestic Market Manager, Graeme Yardy said the campaign aims to tackle consumer perception that lamb is hard to cook while highlighting that Australian Lamb is the perfect meal solution to share over the autumn season.

'Easter, ANZAC Day and Mother's Day are key occasions when people get together and provide a fantastic opportunity for the Australian Lamb brand to encourage Australians to celebrate with a delicious lamb meal,' Mr Yardy said.

'This is a continuation of the successful Lamb Legends series, launched last year, and will showcase different cuts, cooking methods and flavour partners to demonstrate the ease and versatility of lamb through unique 'how-to-cook' video content.'

'In particular, the campaign will showcase lamb's versatility through a range of seasonal cuts including the lamb leg, shoulder, shank, forequarter chop and loin chop.'

'Each video in the series provides easy to cook recipes and useful tips to build consumer cooking confidence with lamb whilst sharing inspiring and authentic Aussie stories.'

The six-week autumn campaign will utilise relevant online channels including digital video, on demand TV video broadcast, YouTube and social channels. A social competition will also drive audience engagement with a chance to win a lamb meat tray and share a selection of lamb cuts with their local legends.

Lamb Legends Autumn series features:

MasterChef alumni Amina Elshafei treats educator and autism specialist, Kerrie Nelson, to a Lamb, Date and Apricot Tagine. National Director and Principal of Giant Steps, a leading educational centre for children with autism, Kerrie is passionate about improving Australia's understanding of autism and its complex nature. Kerrie has helped thousands of children reach their full potential while giving families support and guidance, and in 2020 was awarded Principal of the Year, at the Australian Education Awards.

As a paediatric nurse, Amina understands and shares Kerrie's passion for inspiring and supporting the next generation: 'Kerrie has a profound impact on the community, she is a mentor for these children and their families, and a really wonderful guide'.

For Amina, lamb has always been a dish for celebrating people, 'Being a Muslim, lamb is incredibly significant to us as we share lamb after the birth of a baby, and during religious festivals. I wanted to cook this lamb, date and apricot tagine to celebrate Kerrie's inspiring contribution to the community.'

Melbourne Chef and Restauranteur Jerry Mai cooks delicious Lemongrass Braised Lamb Shanks for bestselling children's author and LGBTQI activist, Scott Stuart, who hit the headlines when he wore an Elsa from Frozen dress alongside his young son. Passionate about dismantling gender stereotypes and empowering children to follow their own unique path, Scott through his light-hearted and funny stories has broken down age-old assumptions about what it means to be a man.

To watch the Autumn Lamb Legends series visit the Australian Lamb website .