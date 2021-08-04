MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : weekly cattle and sheep market wrap

05 August 2021

Young cattle

The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator (EYCI) has retreated below the 1,000¢/kg barrier after hitting 1,003¢/kg two weeks ago. However, the price remains high at 998¢/kg this week, with 12,000 cattle going through the indicator.

Sheep and lamb indicators

Sheep indicators have eased this week, suggesting that the winter peak may have passed. This is most evident with Trade Lamb Indicators retreating below the 900¢/kg for the first time in two weeks.

Before falling late this week, heavy lamb prices had surged to 954¢/kg - nearly surpassing the 957¢/kg record reached in the winter of 2020.

The spring flush is fast approaching, which will lift lamb supply. This is expected to soften prices.

Medium cow

The Medium Cow Indicator continues to climb. This week, the indicator hit a new record of 318¢/kg lwt. This reinforces the significant shortage of female cattle available at present.