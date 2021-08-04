Log in
MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : weekly cattle and sheep market wrap

08/04/2021 | 11:26pm EDT
MLA's weekly cattle and sheep market wrap

05 August 2021

Key points:

  • EYCI eases slightly but remains high at 998¢/kg cwt
  • Heavy lamb prices closing in on records
  • Trade lamb prices drop below 900¢/kg

Young cattle

The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator (EYCI) has retreated below the 1,000¢/kg barrier after hitting 1,003¢/kg two weeks ago. However, the price remains high at 998¢/kg this week, with 12,000 cattle going through the indicator.

Sheep and lamb indicators

Sheep indicators have eased this week, suggesting that the winter peak may have passed. This is most evident with Trade Lamb Indicators retreating below the 900¢/kg for the first time in two weeks.

Before falling late this week, heavy lamb prices had surged to 954¢/kg - nearly surpassing the 957¢/kg record reached in the winter of 2020.

The spring flush is fast approaching, which will lift lamb supply. This is expected to soften prices.

Medium cow

The Medium Cow Indicator continues to climb. This week, the indicator hit a new record of 318¢/kg lwt. This reinforces the significant shortage of female cattle available at present.

© Meat & Livestock Australia Limited, 2021

To build your own custom report with MLA's market information tool click here.
To view the specification of the indicators reported by MLA's National Livestock Reporting Service click here.

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 03:25:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
