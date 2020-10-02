MMG's Congo mine pauses production to switch from sulphide to oxide ore

The production halt - effective Oct. 1 - affects the mine but not the processing plant, and MMG Kinsevere kept its 2020 production target unchanged at 68,000 to 75,000 tonnes of copper, the company said on Thursday.

The mine is transitioning from oxide ore to sulphide ore as the oxide ore reserves have been depleted, MMG Kinsevere said. The switch aims to extend the mine's lifespan to 2030.

MMG Kinsevere said it guarantees no jobs will be cut due to the production halt.

