Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

MMG's Congo mine pauses production to switch from sulphide to oxide ore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 11:30am EDT

MMG's Congo subsidiary has halted production at its Kinsevere copper mine until end-April 2021 to prepare for a switch to mining sulphide ore from oxide ore.

The production halt - effective Oct. 1 - affects the mine but not the processing plant, and MMG Kinsevere kept its 2020 production target unchanged at 68,000 to 75,000 tonnes of copper, the company said on Thursday.

The mine is transitioning from oxide ore to sulphide ore as the oxide ore reserves have been depleted, MMG Kinsevere said. The switch aims to extend the mine's lifespan to 2030.

MMG Kinsevere said it guarantees no jobs will be cut due to the production halt.

(Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:43a
DJ
11:41aINSTANT VIEW : Trump tests COVID-19 positive; world stocks fall
RE
11:30aWall St Week Ahead-A Biden victory could weigh on stock market's winners
RE
11:30aMMG's Congo mine pauses production to switch from sulphide to oxide ore
RE
11:30aRussian airline Aeroflot's SPO book covered - two sources
RE
11:28aRisk aversion sets in after Trump tests positive for coronavirus
RE
11:26aTrump's positive COVID-19 test sends investors running for cover
RE
11:25aU.S. drugmaker Merck's research chief Roger Perlmutter to retire
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Two Airbus H135 helicopters delivered to support space exploration at NASA's Kennedy Spac..
3BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
4APPLE INC. : House Democrats discuss tougher antitrust law, some Republicans agree
5THE BOEING COMPANY : BOEING : to Develop Next-generation Satellite System for U.S. Space Force

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group