MMSD Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District : Lyons Park Creek Bank Stabilization Project

Lyons Park Creek is in the Kinnickinnic River watershed on the south side of Milwaukee. The Creek is approximately 1.5 miles long, originating from a ditch south of Forest Home Avenue and extending to where the creek meets with the Kinnickinnic River north of West Cleveland Avenue. The project area starts at the upstream end from the outlet of a box culvert under Forest Home Avenue to a point approximately 450 feet downstream.

The speed of the water flowing in this part of Lyons Creek has caused significant stream channel and bluff erosion in multiple areas. The erosion has already caused a City of Milwaukee concrete alley and storm sewer to degrade. This project will stabilize the erosion, reducing risks to surrounding property and negative water quality impacts. The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) owns the parcel of land where the erosion is occurring and will manage the project.