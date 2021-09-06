Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MNB to hold foreign exchange swap tenders providing euro liquidity at the end of September

09/06/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

6 September 2021

The Magyar Nemzeti Bank will hold foreign exchange swap tenders providing euro liquidity at the end of September 2021. The purpose of the active market presence of the MNB is managing the domestic effects of end-of-quarter tensions in international swap markets, thereby contributing to preserving the stability of monetary conditions and through this to maintaining price stability. The tenders will be announced without a quantitative limit. The Bank may use its international master repurchase agreements to finance the tenders.

Consistent with the Bank's decision on 8 September 2020 and to manage the domestic effects of end-of-quarter tensions in international swap markets, thereby contributing to preserving the stability of monetary conditions and through this to maintaining price stability, the Magyar Nemzeti Bank will conduct foreign exchange swap tenders providing euro liquidity at the end of September 2021.

The tenders will take place on 22, 28, 29 and 30 September 2021. The first two tenders' starting value date will be 24 September and 30 September 2021, their maturity date will be 1 October 2021 and 7 October 2021. The other two tenders' starting value date will be 30 September 2021, the maturity date of them will be Friday, 1 October 2021. The tenders will be announced with no quantitative limit. The Bank may use its international master repurchase agreements providing euro liquidity to finance the swap instrument.

The announcement containing the parameters of EUR/HUF foreign exchange swap tenders of 22, 28 and 29 September 2021 will be published on the Bank's and agencies' websites at 8 am and that of the 30 September 2021 tender at 10 am on the day of the tender. The notice on the swap facility providing euro liquidity is available at the following link: Notice.

Dates of central bank FX swap and one-week-deposit tenders between 21 and 30 September 2021

In line with the practice of the last three quarters' swap tenders providing forint liquidity will not be held between 20 and 30 September 2021. The MNB will return to the current practice of swap tenders providing forint liquidity from the week starting with 4 October 2021.

On 8 September 2020, the Monetary Council decided to use swap tenders providing central bank foreign currency liquidity, if necessary, in addition to the regular announcement of the swap facility providing forint liquidity, to improve the effectiveness of monetary policy transmission. At the end of September, December 2020 and March, June 2021 the MNB conducted four-four foreign exchange swap tenders providing euro liquidity to manage tensions in the swap market at the end of the quarters. In the tenders MNB accepted all bids, thus supporting the adjustment of the banking system and the stabilization of FX swap market at the end of the quarters.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 13:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:32aStrategic partnership discussed by Prime Minister and Poland's Foreign Minister
PU
09:32aYOUGOV : Dominic Raab's favourability at all-time low following Afghan crisis
PU
09:32aSHAREHOLDERS' MEETING SEPTEMBER 13TH, 2021 : Proxy form to confer the proxy/sub delegation to the appointed representative
PU
09:32aJOST WERKE : presents numerous innovations at Transport 2021 in Herning for the first time
PU
09:32aRemarks by Mari Pangestu, World Bank Managing Director for Development Policy and Partnerships, at the "One Planet Summit delivers for biodiversity" side event at the IUCN World Conservation Congress
PU
09:32a13th Sitting of the Environmental Protection Committee
PU
09:32aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages HyreCar (HYRE) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Case Filed
GL
09:30aSOFTBANK : Beijing city denies it is advising companies to invest in Didi
RE
09:30aPRESS RELEASE : SSH Communications Security Oyj selected as a supplier for access management solution and related services
AQ
09:27aU.S. probing nearly 350 reports of oil spills in wake of Hurricane Ida
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares lifted by prospect of lower rates for longer
2Dollar stands tall as global growth momentum fades
3Tech gains keep European stocks just below record highs
4JD.com says founder Liu to step away from day-to-day operations
5Risk appetite is up

HOT NEWS