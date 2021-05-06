MOBIUS INTERACTIVE TO ADVERTISE ON NATIONAL TV IN BRAZIL FOR ALL SOUTH AMERICAN FIFA WORLD CUP SOCCER QUALIFIERS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Mobius Interactive Ltd., an online Esports entertainment and gaming company, today announces they have signed an agreement to display their Mobius.Bet brand on TV for all eight soccer qualifiers in Latin America, as part of its launch into the Brazilian market. The Brazil World Cup qualifiers will attract an average audience of 35 million people per match on Globo TV. The match against Argentina, Brazil’s biggest rival, is expected to top 40 million viewers. Brazil is a powerhouse, having qualified for every FIFA World Cup they have entered. Most significantly, they have more World Cup victories than any other team.

Lynn Pearce, CEO states: “As we go to market in Brazil with a great opportunity, Mobius.Bet will be showcased in all the stadiums, featuring the best teams in Latin America. I don’t believe we could have wished for a better launch pad to introduce ourselves to the sports enthusiasts and betting community in this region. The team at Mobius are ecstatic to be a part of these events; we are just as excited about the games as the Brazilian fans are – all the way to Qatar in 2022.”

The Brazil home matches take place in the iconic national Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro (capacity 78,838); the Paraguay match will take place at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco (capacity 42,354); the Chile match will take place at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos (capacity 48,665); the Venezuela match will take place at Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo (capacity 38,755); and the Argentina match will take place at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti (capacity 70,074).

While these numbers are very impressive, remember you are buying into the TV audience. Globo TV Network reaches 99.50% of potential viewers, practically the entire Brazilian population of over 211 million. Brazil is the biggest Esports and gaming market in Latin America and is experiencing unprecedented growth. Mobius is perfectly positioned to take advantage of this lucrative emerging market.

Qualifiers:

• Brazil vs Ecuador (3rd June)

• Paraguay vs Brazil (8th June)

• Chile vs Brazil (2nd September)

• Brazil vs Peru (7th September)

• Venezuela vs Brazil (7th October)

• Brazil vs Uruguay (12th October)

• Brazil vs Colombia (11th November)

• Argentina vs Brazil (16th November)

About Mobius Interactive Ltd.

Mobius Interactive Ltd. is an online Esports entertainment and gaming company created to energize the spirits of digital fans and gamers, with unique brands and product offerings across the interactive gaming community. Launched in 202O and based in Vancouver, Canada, Mobius Interactive is a multi-channel operator of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports, and gaming entertainment, servicing a variety of diverse demographic groups. In partnership with leading Esports and iGaming platform Ultra Play, Mobius Interactive fuels a network of high-net-worth gamers around the world. The Mobius model succeeds, surpassing its competitors, by using loyalty and gamification programs aimed to enhance engagement, leveraging state-of-the-art customer relationship management systems and joint ventures, with an established portfolio of VIP and master gaming affiliates.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Gary Eldridge, President

Phone: (604) 783-1685

www.mobiusinteractive.ltd

Safe Harbour Statement: Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management, including the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering by the Company. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the actual results of activities, variations in the underlying assumptions associated with the estimation of activities, the availability of capital to fund programs and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares and other risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer.