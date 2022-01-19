MOD Pizza Brings Back Roasted Cauliflower to Start the New Year

Power up in 2022 with the Callie Pizza and Cauliflower Power Salad

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, today announced its limited-time winter menu offerings – the Callie Pizza and the Cauliflower Power Salad – available now through March 27, 2022 at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide*. MOD’s first limited-edition specials of the year are centered around incorporating seasonal flavors packed with tasty ingredients and loaded with vitamins and nutrients to power you through the day.

The Callie is a tangy, herbaceous winter pizza starring oven-roasted cauliflower, delicious Mama Lil’s Sweet Hot Peppas, chicken jalapeño sausage, shredded whole-milk mozzarella and grated parmesan cheese, all on a creamy white sauce base – hand-cooked, and finished with fresh chopped rosemary.

The Cauliflower Power Salad is an excellent source of fiber, iron, vitamin A, C and K, with a nutritious blend of tender spinach, kale and broccoli, topped with roasted cauliflower and fresh diced cucumber. The salad is hand-tossed with MOD’s zesty Greek & Herb Tahini Vinaigrette and a sprinkle of a fruity cranberry crunch power seed blend.

Each of these offerings are available at all MOD Pizza locations nationwide for dine-in, take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery. MOD Rewards® members are eligible to receive exclusive offers on seasonal specials. Learn more about MOD Rewards at www.modpizza.com/rewards.

ABOUT MOD PIZZA:

MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. MOD serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 30 toppings, all for one price. With 500+ locations system-wide**, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work. MOD recently earned a spot on the Fortune 2019 “Change the World” list, for its purpose-led culture and commitment to provide opportunities to individuals with barriers to employment. The Company has also been named America’s fastest growing chain restaurant by Technomic for four years running and named the most loved pizza brand by Foodable Network. MOD has earned a spot on the Inc.5000 list and has been recognized by Fortune as one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Retail,” a “Best Workplace for Women,” a “Best Workplace for Millennials,” and a “Best Workplace for Diversity.” For more information, please visit www.modpizza.com.

