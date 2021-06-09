MOD Pizza Introduces Sweet and Spicy Summer Offerings

The Iggy Pizza & Strawberry Summer Salad Now Available, Strawberry Shortcake “Squad Cake Arrives on June 21st

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”) today announced its new limited time summer menu offerings - the Iggy Pizza, Strawberry Summer Salad, and the Strawberry Shortcake “Squad Cake.” The Iggy and the Strawberry Summer Salad are now available in all 500+ MOD locations and are available through September 5, 2021. The Strawberry Shortcake “Squad Cake” launches June 21, 2021, and will be in stores while supplies last.

Inspired by the aromas of taco stands on the streets of Mexico City, the Iggy features MOD’s mild pork sausage seasoned with El Taco Salt-Free blend from Spiceology, for a rich flavor with hints of cumin, chili powder, oregano, minced garlic and red bell pepper – minus the salt. The Iggy was created in collaboration with Spiceology, the fastest growing spice company in America, who recently launched a line of salt-free seasonings and blends, including the El Taco seasoning.

The Iggy features the spicy El Taco sausage, complemented with whole milk mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese, fresh cilantro, sliced fresh tomato, slices of pickled jalapeno, and finished with a refreshing kick of Ranchero sauce made with tomato, fiery peppers, and cool ranch.

The Strawberry Summer Salad combines the fresh and sweet flavors of summer – crisp romaine and tender mixed greens, fresh cucumber, fresh-cut ripe strawberries, gorgonzola crumbles and pickled red onions, hand-tossed with MOD’s Sherry Dijon vinaigrette and finished with a delicious balsamic-fig glaze.

The limited-edition Strawberry Shortcake “Squad Cake” is a delicious, soft, and creamy vanilla cake filled with strawberry cream and topped with red sprinkles. Proceeds from this special Cake for Good will support MOD Squad members during times of crisis through its employee relief fund. To date, MOD’s “Bridge Fund” has provided emergency grants of over $1,500,000 to Squad members in need of support.*

Each of these offerings are available at all MOD Pizza locations nationwide for dine-in, take-out, curbside pickup and delivery. MOD RewardsⓇ members are eligible to receive exclusive offers on seasonal specials. Learn more about MOD Rewards at www.modpizza.com/rewards.

*Applications for grants are evaluated using a specific criteria and funds are issued based on need. The MOD Bridge Fund supports employees of MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC. MOD franchisees have individual employee crisis funds.

ABOUT MOD PIZZA

MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. MOD serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 30 toppings, all for one incredible price. With 500 locations system-wide**, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work. MOD recently earned a spot on the Fortune 2019 “Change the World” list, for its purpose-led culture and commitment to provide opportunities to individuals with barriers to employment. The Company has also been named America’s fastest growing chain restaurant by Technomic for four years running and named the most loved pizza brand by Foodable Network. MOD has earned a spot on the Inc.5000 list and has been recognized by Fortune as one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Retail,” a “Best Workplace for Women,” a “Best Workplace for Millennials,” and a “Best Workplace for Diversity.” For more information, please visit www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

**The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and licensed store locations. The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC.

ABOUT SPICEOLOGY

Founded in 2013, Spiceology is the fastest-growing privately owned spice company in America. The chef-owned and operated, one-stop spice shop offers over 300+ spices, blends, herbs, chiles, salts, confections, fruit & vegetable powders, and modernist cooking ingredients. Today, Spiceology brings flavor to leading restaurants, favorite bars and watering holes, as well as premier resorts, hotels and casinos throughout the U.S., operating out of a 30,000-square foot facility and warehouse based in Spokane, Washington. The brand is sold direct to consumers and chefs across the U.S. and Canada, with customers as far-reaching as Australia and Dubai. For more information or to place an order, visit www.spiceology.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For recipe inspiration, visit here.

