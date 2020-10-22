Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MOD Pizza : Signs “Delivering Jobs” Pledge to Expand Inclusive Workforce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

People-first company joins effort to create one million employment and leadership opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

With October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month, MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”) advanced its effort to foster an inclusive and diverse workplace by joining the Delivering Jobs pledge – an inclusion campaign developed by Autism Speaks, Best Buddies and Special Olympics in partnership with the Entertainment Industry Foundation. Through this commitment, MOD joins a coalition of companies who together have committed to creating one million new employment and leadership opportunities for people with autism, intellectual and developmental differences (IDD) by 2025.

Eighty-one percent of adults with intellectual and developmental differences do not have a paid job in their community. MOD has found success through building its workforce to include people with IDD, opportunity youth, and those who have been previously incarcerated. Signing the Delivering Jobs pledge reaffirms the Company’s commitment to provide opportunities and development for those with autism, intellectual and/or developmental differences, and to provide comprehensive training resources to create an inclusive support system across its 490+ restaurants system-wide. MOD currently has more than 300 Squad members with IDD and, last year, a few of them helped to create this inspiring video Our World.

“MOD exists to serve people in order to contribute to a world that works for and includes everyone. This pledge not only aligns with our mission to build an inclusive workplace and a culture of opportunity, but hopefully will also encourage other companies across the retail and restaurant industry to do the same,” said Ally Svenson, co-founder and chief purpose officer of MOD Pizza.

Delivering Jobs is challenging all businesses to identify ways they can incorporate this untapped workforce into their diversity and inclusion plans; ensure that they have access to a minimum of 1% of employment and leadership opportunities; and empower HR personnel to invest in the long-term success of all employees. Learn more at www.deliveringjobs.org.

ABOUT MOD PIZZA

MOD Pizza’s individual artisan-style pizzas are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 30 toppings, all for one incredible price. With 490+ locations system-wide*, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work. MOD recently earned a spot on the Fortune 2019 “Change the World” list, for its purpose-led culture and commitment to provide opportunities to individuals with barriers to employment. The Company has also been named America’s fastest growing chain restaurant by Technomic for four years running and named the most loved pizza brand by Foodable Network. MOD has earned a spot on the Inc.5000 list and has been recognized by Fortune as one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Retail,” a “Best Workplace for Women,” a “Best Workplace for Millennials,” and a “Best Workplace for Diversity.” For more information, please visit www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

*The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and licensed store locations.

**The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:10pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL : To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
AQ
01:10pProvident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
GL
01:09pWall Street dips in choppy trade as investors look for stimulus
RE
01:09pAndrew Parmet Joins Lido Advisors, LLC, as SVP, Senior Portfolio Manager, Investment and Analytics
BU
01:09pAMC Bonds Fall Despite Theater Reopenings
DJ
01:09pGold falls 1% on resilient U.S. jobs data, dollar recovery
RE
01:06pHYCU Delivers New SAP HANA Data Protection as a Service Solutions for Google Cloud 
GL
01:05pTHG : To create hundreds of jobs in the north west...
PU
01:05pTENARIS S A : promotes circular economy projects at ESG forum in Romania
PU
01:05pHIAG strengthens operational power through successful share placement
TE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : 3Q Revenue Falls, Hurt By Away-From-Home Channels
3TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : First Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product..
4Adidas plans to sell ailing Reebok business within months - manager magazin
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group