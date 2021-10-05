MOD Pizza Unveils New Limited-Edition Cherry Cola “Squad Cake” to Support the MOD Squad in Times of Crisis

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD”, the “Company”), the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza brand released its newest limited-edition “Squad Cake” – a cola-flavored yellow cake filled with sweet, delicious cherry cream filling, covered in a bright pink coating and finished with sugared sprinkles. This latest Cake for Good will support MOD Squad members during times of crisis through its employee relief fund. To date, MOD has provided over $1.6 million in emergency grants to Squad members in need through its “Bridge Fund.” The Squad Cake is now available at all 500+ MOD locations across the U.S. and Canada, while supplies last.

MOD has released its newest limited-edition “Squad Cake” – a cola-flavored yellow cake filled with sweet, delicious cherry cream filling, covered in a bright pink coating and finished with sugared sprinkles. This latest Cake for Good will support MOD Squad members during times of crisis through its employee relief fund. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Bridge Fund came to life when a group of employees pooled money together to surprise and replace a fellow Squad member’s stolen bike – his only mode of transportation to work. In 2015, the Bridge Fund was established as a company fund to provide grants to Squad members struggling with an unexpected crisis. It is fueled by voluntary paycheck contributions from MOD employees, store events, company contributions, and generous donations. MOD Squad members can confidentially apply for grants at any time during their employment.*

“MOD exists to serve people and that starts with taking care of the MOD Squad,” said Ally Svenson, MOD co-founder and chief purpose officer. “Sometimes that means providing a bridge to stability in times of crisis, and that’s where the Bridge Fund comes in. As our customers enjoy this tasty new cake, we hope it will be a little sweeter knowing it’s also doing good.”

* Applications for grants are evaluated using a specific criteria and funds are issued based on need. The MOD Bridge Fund supports employees of MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC. MOD franchisees have individual employee crisis funds.

