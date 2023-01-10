MOF strives to extend duration of bond holdings by curbing short-term JGBs

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance is
striving to extend the duration of government bond (JGBholdings
to correct heavy issuance of short-term JGBs issued to fund
steps against the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020, a top ministry
official said on Wednesday.
MOF Financial Bureau chief Michio Saito also said interest
rates remain low but the current situation will not last
indefinitely, as seen in spikes in overseas bond market yields.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto
Editing by Chris Reese)