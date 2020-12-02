MOMAR ACHIEVES USDA BIOPREFERRED CERTIFICATION FOR 15 PRODUCTS

Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momar, Inc., a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals for industrial and institutional markets, has announced that it has attained USDA BioPreferred® certification for 15 products. Entry into the program allows the company greater access to larger, nationwide markets for sustainability, a core tenet of its research and development efforts.

“We are extremely proud to achieve certification in the USDA BioPreferred Program, a very significant accomplishment that was spearheaded by our technical team,” said Momar Chief Executive Officer Julian Mohr, Jr. “This shows that we provide the highest quality solutions to customer problems, and that we do so with all of their needs in mind. After almost 75 years in business as a manufacturer, Momar continues to open new doors with this certification, helping customers seeking biobased options, including federal agencies meeting the mandatory purchasing requirements set forth by the 2018 Farm Bill.”

The 15 Momar products earning USDA BioPreferred certification are as follows:

Key solutions within the MoChem division, Agri-Sol, Vega-Sol, C-Cide, and Citra-Soy offer a range of biobased industrial-strength degreaser solutions, and Nutcase is an industrial-strength hand and arm cleaner. The Vita-Micro line of products aids biological water treatment programs in contaminant removal, specifically nitrate and phosphorus removal.

From Momar’s MinTech division, the MinTerra DustAid line of products reduce dust up to 99 percent for extended periods of time, including after transfer and storage, when applied at just a single point during fertilizer production. DustAid Natural L and DustAid Natural S also recently achieved OMRI Listed® status from the Organic Materials Review Institute. DustNot CG and DustNot 33 are both biodegradable, all-natural dust suppressants. DustNot CG is ideal for process dust control applications like mining and fertilizer production while DustNot 33 provides dust control on surfaces, such as roads, fly ash ponds, and equipment yards. CoalTrol Complete is an all-in-one coal treatment solution that eradicates spontaneous combustion, prevents freezing, and controls dust in lower rank coals.

The goal of the BioPreferred Program, which was created by the 2002 Farm Bill and reauthorized and expanded in 2018, is to increase the purchase and use of biobased products, which, in turn, spurs economic development, creates new jobs and provides new markets for farm commodities. The increased development, purchase and use of such products reduces reliance on petroleum, increases the use of renewable agricultural resources and contributes to reducing adverse environmental and health impacts.

With USDA BioPreferred status, Momar’s long-time commitment to sustainability is now a certified advantage, but the benefits don’t end there. Under federal law, all government agencies must purchase biobased products in categories identified by the USDA. For example, when a federal agency needs dust control or cleaning supplies, they must use government-provided acquisition tools and the BioPreferred Catalog of certified products.

“Sustainability has been a guiding principle in Momar’s research and development process since 1947,” said West Gary, Momar’s Chief Technical Officer. “Whenever possible, our scientists formulate with biobased ingredients instead of synthetics or petroleum-based compounds. We are proud that 15 of our highest volume products are now USDA Certified Biobased Products, and our chemists are currently engaged in the development of many more such solutions for our customers.”

Momar continues to grow with industry-leading research, advanced product development and strategic partnerships. The family-owned and operated Atlanta-based company, which recently assisted with the formulation, production, and delivery of thousands of gallons of essential hand sanitizer to hometown medical facilities, now offers more than 5,000 products, systems, and services.

About Momar, Inc.

Momar, Inc. is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and a one-stop facility maintenance solutions provider for industrial and institutional markets. Through Momar’s divisions, the company specializes as a total solutions supplier and provides customers with virtually every product or service available in the areas of maintenance chemicals and equipment, lubrication, water and wastewater treatment, food processing chemicals, material handling, specialty hardware, industrial safety, and expert application services. For more information, call 404.355.4580 or visit momar.com.

