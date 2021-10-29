Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MOMENTIVE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of MNTV and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

10/29/2021 | 02:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On October 28, 2021, MNTV announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Zendesk in an all-stock transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Momentive stockholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk for each share of Momentive common stock owned.   The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Momentive’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Momentive’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Momentive and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:33pLMT EQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Lockheed Martin Corporation Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – LMT
BU
02:32pThird Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
02:32pQ3 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
02:32pSernova Corporate Presentation 2021
PU
02:32pFiskarsGroup Q3-21 presentation
PU
02:32pBeaconsmind AG releases its full-year results for the period July 2020 to June 2021, with 56% growth in revenue
PU
02:32pCongressman Krishnamoorthi Catches Chevron CEO Making Egregious False Claims About Company's Compensation Incentives For Reducing Its Carbon Emissions
PU
02:32pHAPPY HALLOWEEN 2021 : Spine-Tingling and Hair-Raising thoughts from the Office of the CTO at Extreme Networks
PU
02:32pTassat Launches Digital Dollars™ and Real-Time Bank Payment Network
BU
02:32pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to ERM Funding Plc Series 2021-1
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Q3 2021 Results 29/10/2021Balta Group
2Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Caterpillar, Comcast, Microsoft, Starb..
3Glencore Sees 2021 Marketing Earnings Above Guidance Range -- Update
4Asian shares, U.S. futures slip, as traders eye policymakers
5Valneva announces temporary trading suspension of its ordinary shares o..

HOT NEWS