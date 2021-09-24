Log in
MONAT® Global Launches Damage Repair Haircare Collection

09/24/2021 | 11:12am EDT
New Plant-Powered Formulas Deliver Time-Release Bond-Building Repair for Visibly Healthier Hair

Global healthy-aging innovator MONAT Global Corp (MONAT) introduces Damage Repair, a new collection of customizable bond maintenance haircare solutions for all types of damaged hair. An expansion of the brand’s bestselling category, Damage Repair includes a Shampoo, Treatment, Masque, and Leave-In Crème that are clinically proven to instantly strengthen and repair hair from the inside out.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005393/en/

An expansion of the brand’s bestselling category, Damage Repair includes a Shampoo, Treatment, Masque, and Leave-In Crème that are clinically proven to instantly strengthen and repair hair from the inside out. (Photo: Business Wire)

As the leader in naturally based, high-performance, healthy-aging haircare, MONAT brings innovation to a competitive space by offering a new benefit with the introduction of MONASOMES™, a patent-pending, skincare-inspired technology featuring desert date oil that delivers time-release hair repair and strengthening. The brand’s signature formulas, REJUVENIQE® and REJUVABEADS®, also join forces in the new collection to impart optimum conditioning, improved manageability, and healthy shine.

“While we’ve successfully expanded into skincare and wellness, MONAT is known first and foremost as a healthy haircare innovator,” said Ray Urdaneta, MONAT CEO and Co-Founder. “We found our consumers were actively seeking solutions to strengthen and repair all types of damaged hair, and that powered us to innovate in this space. We labored over the research and development of the Damage Repair line to ensure unbeatable quality, sustainably sourced ingredients, superior benefits, and real results you can see and feel.”

Designed to be used individually or as a four-step system, the Damage Repair products are formulated to protect and strengthen damaged hair caused by color processing, chemical treatments, thermal styling, environmental damage, and mechanical damage including brushing, combing, and tugging.

The new launches include:

  • Damage Repair Bond Support Shampoo: A luxurious, rich lather shampoo that cleanses while instantly strengthening and repairing damaged hair for visibly healthier, radiant hair. The shampoo strengthens hair by 47%.*
  • Damage Repair Bond-Building Hair Treatment: A water-gel conditioning serum that repairs damage at the hair’s core. This hair treatment primes tresses with an easy-to-use nozzle tip applicator to immediately reinforce bonds, improving the elasticity and condition of strands and reducing breakage by 97%.*
  • Damage Repair Bond Support Masque: A lusciously creamy and deeply conditioning reparative masque that softens strands by 90%* while replenishing overworked tresses and instantly bonds hair fibers to replenish, repair, and strengthen hair.
  • Damage Repair Bond Fortifying Hair Leave-In Crème: A richly textured leave-in crème that reduces breakage from brushing and combing by 88%* while strengthening to protect and shield hair from thermal styling.

Consumers can purchase Damage Repair through a MONAT Market Partner and MONATGlobal.com.

*Based on instrumental testing by a third-party laboratory.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global Corp is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include Project Beauty, an online retail beauty brand, and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion-dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. In 2019, the company expanded into the skincare market. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in its U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish, Polish, Spanish, and Lithuanian markets.

Availability: www.monatglobal.com

Facebook: /MONATOfficial | Instagram: @monatofficial | YouTube: /MONATOfficial

Twitter: @MONATOfficial | Pinterest: /MONATOfficial


© Business Wire 2021
