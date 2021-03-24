MONAT Global : Donates More Than $328,000 to Support Nonprofits Empowering Underserved Youth

Healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator donated 100% of net profits from its MORE THAN A GLOW product sales

MONAT Gratitude, Inc., the philanthropic movement behind MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), raised more than $328,000 through sales of its limited-edition MORE THAN A GLOW dry body oil sales. 100% of net profits from sales were donated to nonprofit organizations empowering underserved youth through education, scholarships, and mentoring programs in the United States, Canada, Ireland, Poland and the UK.

“Gratitude is our core value at MONAT, and we are honored to support nonprofits that are doing important and meaningful work to empower the next generation,” said Lu Urdaneta, CEO, MONAT Gratitude. “Through the simple act of adding the limited-edition product to their orders, our Market Partners made a huge impact which will help underserved youth grow into thriving, successful adults.”

Lu continued, “We think critically about how we can make the highest impact in our communities. With this donation and focus on youth, we are also building long-term significant relationships with organizations that specialize in supporting young people where they need it most right now. We are making an investment in our future.”

Funds raised through MORE THAN A GLOW sales will benefit the following organizations:

“We appreciate MONAT Gratitude’s support, especially in the midst of the pandemic,” said Artis Stevens, President & CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. “Although our agencies faced unprecedented challenges, Big Brothers Big Sisters staff across the country were committed to keeping kids connected, ensuring families were able to find additional resources when they needed it most. This investment in our mentoring programs will empower the potential of our nation’s youth.”

Since its inception in 2014, MONAT Gratitude has played a crucial role in the MONAT Global company culture. The values of gratitude and giving back have always been a high priority for the MONAT team. Today, the organization focuses its giving efforts in three impact areas: families, children and education.

About MONAT Gratitude, Inc.

MONAT Gratitude, Inc. has been an integral piece of the MONAT company culture since its inception in 2014. MONAT Gratitude, Inc. partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in its local communities that support efforts under its three pillars: Families, Children and Education. As a movement, MONAT Gratitude, Inc. believes in the power of creating conversations and inspiring a greater network to take action. Due to the passion of our MONAT Market Partners and commitment to making gratitude a part of our business, what started as a series of grassroots volunteering efforts in Miami has spread across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Poland and Ireland.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. MONAT's product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish and Polish markets.

