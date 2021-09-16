Log in
MONAT Takes Home 14 Awards at the Annual Viddy Awards

09/16/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
Healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator brings home seven platinum and seven gold awards, as well as nine honorable mentions in 2021

Global healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator, MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), received 14 awards and nine honorable mentions at the 2021 Viddy Awards (previously known as The Videographer Awards). The Viddy Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. Founded in 1994, AMCP receives over 12,000 entries per year through its MarCom Awards, Hermes Creative Awards, and other competitions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005905/en/

MONAT Global received 14 awards and nine honorable mentions at the 2021 Viddy Awards (previously known as The Videographer Awards). (Graphic: Business Wire)

MONAT Global received 14 awards and nine honorable mentions at the 2021 Viddy Awards (previously known as The Videographer Awards). (Graphic: Business Wire)

MONAT won the following awards this year:

Platinum Winners

• MONAT REUNION 2021 RECAP #2

• MONAT GRATITUDE – INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

• MONAT WELLNESS IS HERE! THE HEALTHY LIVING REVOLUTION

• MONAT IMMUNE SUPPORT

• WE ARE MONAT | WE BUILD BEAUTIFUL LIVES | WE ARE MODERN NATURE

• MONAT INSIDER | IMMUNE SUPPORT | MONAT WELLNESS PRODUCTS

• A DAY WITH MONAT | ALISHA JACKSON

Gold Winners

• MONAT REUNION 2021 RECAP

• MONAT VIRTUAL X LEVEL UP! RECAP

• MONAT SOOTHING MICELLAR SHAMPOO

• SCALP PURIFYING SCRUB & PURIFYING VINEGAR SHAMPOO

• MONAT RECIPE | FRESH & PEACHY SMOOTHIE | MONAT WELLNESS PRODUCTS

• WHY MONAT? | WE BUILD BEAUTIFUL LIVES | THE MONAT OPPORTUNITY

• MY DAY WITH MONAT | CONNIE & PHIL SANCHEZ

Honorable Mentions

• MONAT SUMMER LOVIN 2021 | ENJOY THE FUN!

• MONAT DIRECTORS’ SUMMIT RECAP 2021

• MONATIONS 2020 IMPACT WEEK RECAP

• MONAT SUSTAINABLE REFILL POUCHES

• SUN VEIL SUNSCREEN

• MONAT STYLE SERIES FEATURING RYAN RICHMAN – LOW PONYTAIL

• MONAT – THE SCIENCE OF WELLNESS

• MONAT ELITE 2022 DUBAI

• WHY WELLNESS? | Q & A WITH RAY AND STUART | MONAT WELLNESS

“I am honored to be recognized by one of the largest film and video competitions in the industry for our team’s hard work and creativity,” said Danny Rodriguez, Director of Video Production, MONAT Global. “MONAT has an incredible team that is involved in the video process from start to finish, and I am so excited that we get to share our work with a broader audience through our recognition.”

MONAT experienced remarkable milestones in 2020, including its expansion from haircare and skincare into wellness products. The rollout of MONAT Wellness, a five-piece, custom-formulated and scientifically backed collection, sold a record-breaking $10 million in its first 24 hours, nearly three times the brand's first-day projection and 10% of its aggressive first-year forecast. The Miami-based global brand attributes its rapid growth to the company’s effective products, its VIP customers, and its independent sales force, known as Market Partners.

“I am proud of the MONAT team for once again being recognized by the Viddy Awards,” said Stuart MacMillan, President, MONAT Global. “MONAT’s goal is to make a difference in the lives of others, and we are thankful that our team allows us to do so through visual storytelling.”

The complete list of platinum and gold winners, as well as honorable mentions, are published here on the Viddy Awards website.

Follow MONAT on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube. Additional information about the company can be found at its website, www.monatglobal.com.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global Corp is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include Project Beauty, an online retail beauty company, and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion-dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. In 2019, the company expanded into the skincare market. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish, Polish, Spanish, and Lithuanian markets.

Availability: www.monatglobal.com

#MONATGlobal

Facebook: /MONATOfficial | Instagram: @monatofficial | YouTube: /MONATOfficial

Twitter: @MONATOfficial | Pinterest: /MONATOfficial


© Business Wire 2021
