MONAT Wins Two Best in Biz Awards 2020 International

Healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator is first-time winner at Best in Biz Awards

Global healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator, MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), received two silver awards at the 2020 Best in Biz Awards for Executive of the Year and Best New Product of the Year – Consumer. The Best in Biz Awards 2020 International is the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world.

“I’m thrilled to be recognized as an Executive of the Year by the Best in Biz Awards,” said Ray Urdaneta, Co-Founder and CEO, MONAT Global. “It is an honor to be included among incredible leaders from all industries and regions worldwide, and it’s great to see our skincare line recognized as a Best New Product of the Year.”

MONAT experienced remarkable milestones in 2019, including the introduction of MONAT Skincare, an eight-piece, clinically proven luxury collection. Over the last year, the skincare line has expanded to include a total of 13 products. MONAT also expanded into two new international markets: Ireland and Poland. The Miami-based global brand attributes its rapid growth to the company’s effective products, its VIP (loyal) customers, and its independent sales force, known as Market Partners.

“Last year was big for MONAT in many ways, especially with our skincare launch,” said Stuart MacMillan, President, MONAT Global. “MONAT has achieved incredible success over the last six years, and we are proud to be recognized this year by the Best in Biz Awards.”

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2020 International, visit the online list.

Follow MONAT on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube. Additional information about the company can be found at its website, www.monatglobal.com.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. MONAT's product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish and Polish markets.

Availability: www.monatglobal.com

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 80 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information about the International program, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com.

#MONATGlobal

Facebook: /MONATOfficial | Instagram: @monatofficial | YouTube: /MONATOfficial

Twitter: @MONATOfficial | Pinterest: /MONATOfficial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006006096/en/