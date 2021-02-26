MONEY MARKETS-U.S. repo rates recover, but outlook stays lower

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The overnight U.S. repurchase
agreement (repo) rate and the secured overnight financing rate
(SOFR) recovered from roughly nine-month lows on Friday, but
should remain under pressure this year as the market digests
excess cash in the system.
In the repo market, Wall Street's financial institutions
borrow from money market funds and other investors and pledge
their Treasuries and other securities they own as collateral.
The overnight repo rate rose to 0% on Friday after
going negative at -0.05 the previous session, the lowest level
since late April last year. SOFR, on the other hand, which also
measures the cost of borrowing cash overnight using Treasury
securities as collateral, also rose to 0.03%, from
0.01% on Thursday, matching the low hit in May 2020.
SOFR has replaced the London interbank offered rate (LIBOR)
as an interest rate benchmark for banks.
The market is dealing with a glut of cash in the financial
system with the amount of asset purchases from the Federal
Reserve and monetary support from the U.S. Treasury to deal with
the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Treasury is also pivoting away from issuing
short-term bills and toward longer maturities to finance the
fiscal stimulus, which has pressured yields on the front end and
weighed on repo rates as well.
"There's too much cash chasing too few collateral," said Dan
Belton, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital in Chicago.
"Treasury has recently been increasing their net coupon issuance
while reducing Treasury bills outstanding."
He added that this week maturing bills exceeded Treasury
issuance by $102 billion, a paydown that is "making the
cash/collateral problem worse."
Last week, the U.S. Treasury surprised the market by keeping
all of its remaining bill offering sizes unchanged in the first
week of the transition to a new pared-down auction schedule.
In other parts of the bond market, spreads on 10-year U.S.
interest rate swaps over Treasuries widened a bit on Friday
after tightening for two straight days.
Spreads have tightened because investors feared the Fed
would move away from its easy monetary policy earlier than
expected, pricing in additional Treasury supply to finance the
effects of the pandemic, without the Fed buying that debt.
U.S. 10-year swaps measure the cost of exchanging fixed rate
cash flows for floating rate ones over a 10-year term.
The spread on 10-year U.S. interest rate swaps over
Treasuries was last at 5 basis points on Friday,
from the 4.25 basis points on Thursday. Last week that spread
hit 9.75 basis points, the widest since April 2020.
