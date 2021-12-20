MONGOLIA COVID-19 EMERGENCY RESPONSE AND HEALTH SYSTEM PREPAREDNESS PROJECT - P173799

The development objective of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Project for Mongolia is to strengthen Mongolia's capacity to prevent and respond to the COVID-19 outbreak and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness. The project comprises of four components. The first component, emergency COVID-19 prevention and response aim to slow down and limit the spread of COVID-19 in the country and...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

