Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MONITORAPP Utilizes ZTNA Technology for Comprehensive Protection

09/16/2021 | 03:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud-based Security as a Service (SECaaS) specialist MONITORAPP utilizes Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with their services for increased protection and better peace of mind.

While traditional authentication methods use Devices or IP Addresses, ZTNA is user-centered as well as identity and context-based. This means it provides secure remote access through enhanced authentication. As the need increases for applications to be accessible through the cloud, the risk of these applications experiencing attacks or vulnerabilities grows.

Zero trust is a new IT security approach, assuming that there are no trusted network boundaries and that all network transactions must be authenticated before they can be made. It assumes the network has been compromised and challenges the user/device to prove they are not attackers. Zero Trust requires strict identity verification for every user/device when attempting to access resources on a network, even if they are already within the network perimeter.

MONITORAPP'S Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) service AIONCLOUD is based on edge computing and provides various security services such as Cloud WAF, Cloud WMS, and Cloud SWG. With the launch of ZTNA, AIONCLOUD is now able to provide a full network security stack.

MONTIRAPP also utilizes their threat intelligence platform, Application Insight Cloud Center (AICC) which collects and processes unstructured data from multiple sources to provide valuable information. This in combination with ZTNA makes for a more secure network with better peace of mind.

ZTNA alongside the scalability of the Global Node can be securely connected to SASE through strong user authentication anytime, anywhere. With the use of ZTNA, AIONCLOUD has risen to be a strong competitor in the global market with its SECaaS Platform.

AIONCLOUD's Zero Trust technology eliminates the weaknesses of traditional security models by controlling access based on ID, device status, location, and other attributes.

Contact Us:

marketing@monitorapp.com

Monitorapp.com

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Youtube

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:55pFIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : Announces Overwhelming Stockholder Support for Partnership With Old National
AQ
03:55pSBA Administrator Guzman Announces $5.4 Million in Prizes to Nearly 100 Awardees to Support Inclusive Entrepreneurship in the Innovation Ecosystem
GL
03:54pAvanze Showcasing Search and Scalability at Pennsylvania Land Title Association's 100th Annual Convention
GL
03:52pUNION PACIFIC : Mighty ‘Big Boy' Locomotive Reflects Evolution of Rail Technology
PU
03:52pSAGE : How can CFOs benefit from ERP systems?
PU
03:52pPwC's climate targets validated by SBTi
PU
03:52pASSASSIN'S CREED DISCOVERY TOUR : Viking Age Launches on October 19
PU
03:46pBROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Reports Board Change
BU
03:45pBuyYourCar.com Launches in Houston- The Fastest, Hassle-Free Way To Sell Your Car with AI Technology
BU
03:44pU.S. Gulf crude oil ramps up after hurricane losses -data
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Continental spin-off Vitesco falls flat in market debut
2Inflation and China fears weigh on UK markets
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Britvic, Las..
4Analysis: Bonds 'boring' no longer as unpredictability returns
5IG adds far fewer traders as pandemic volatility settles

HOT NEWS