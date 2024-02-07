MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO: PRE TAX PROFIT IN 2024 SEEN ABOVE 2023 ADJUSTED FOR THE RELEASE OF RISK PROVISIONS
Stock market news
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 3 AM ET
EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1-Hamas proposes three-stage ceasefire over 135 days, leading to end of war
Uncertainty creeps back into US Treasury market after Fed, blockbuster data
Siemens Energy swings to $1.7 bln net profit in Q1 due to one-off gain
Orsted cuts capacity target, investments, pauses dividends as part of major review