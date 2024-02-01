MORE THAN 80 U.S. HOUSE DEMOCRATS URGE BIDEN TO NAME NEW POSTAL BOARD GOVERNORS WHO WILL FOCUS ON LOWERING CONSUMER COSTS -LETTER
Stock market news
Ukrainian army chief sets out priorities in article amid uncertainty over his future
Wall St gains ground after Fed-driven selloff; Big Tech earnings in focus
Nymex Overview : Crude Futures Rise as OPEC+ Leaves Output Cut in Place -- OPIS
UK Deputy PM says strikes weakening Houthis, won't send troops into Yemen
Twitter (X): Disinformation under the guise of freedom of expression
The BoE leaves rates unchanged, but a rate cut seems just around the corner
As expected, the Bank of England kept its interest rates unchanged today, with six out of nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee voting to keep rates at 5.25%. However, Governor Andrew Bailey welcomed "good news" on the inflation front.
Correction: Circular for the mandatory takeover bid to buy up the shares of AB Snaigė has been approved
Spain's Sabadell cautious on 2024 lending income growth after quarterly decline