MORNING BID-A month of war

03/24/2022 | 03:56am EDT
A look at the day ahead in markets from Sujata Rao

It's a month since Russian troops stormed into Ukraine, goading the West into an unexpectedly severe sanctions response. Now, a new twist -- President Vladimir Putin wants "unfriendly" nations to pay for energy imports in roubles, not euros or dollars.

And contracts must be switched in a week, Putin has demanded.

The demand carries all kinds of ramifications and it's unclear if Western firms, wary of trading Russian assets, will agree. But the announcement promptly sent European gas prices higher. And meanwhile, a Kazakh oil pipeline outage has lifted Brent crude back above $120 a barrel.

It all heaps on the price pressures -- JPMorgan's latest estimate is for global inflation to hit 6.3% this quarter, the fastest increase in a quarter of a century. And more aggressive central banks -- even habitually dovish U.S. policymakers now seem willing to endorse bigger interest rate rises in May.

And of course recession fears are on the rise, as U.S. bond yield curves are signalling.

We will get an idea of the kind of hit to business activity and sentiment are taking from the war as advance readings of March Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) trickle out.

Japanese PMIs show business optimism has notably softened but Europe may fare worse; Wednesday data showed consumer confidence plunging in March to May 2020 lows.

All that and more will be debated at a summit of NATO and European leaders in Brussels, which U.S. President Joe Biden will join. Expect more sanctions against Russia.

Finally, equity trading has resumed in Moscow after a 3-1/2-week shutdown, albeit on a limited basis. And currency traders are awaiting clarity of whether European buyers can swing rouble payments for gas -- that possibility lifted the Russian currency 8% on Wednesday. Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday: -ECB board member Frank Elderson speaks -Fed speakers: Chicago President Charles Evans, Minneapolis Fed's Neel Kashkari, Governor Christopher Waller, Atlanta Fed's Rafael Bostic -Switzerland to resist global rate-hike trend -Norway to raise rates by 25 bps -U.S. weekly jobless claims/final core PCE/durable goods -U.S. 10-year TIPS auction - Mexico to raise rates by 50 bps, South Africa to deliver 25 bps rise

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.03% 0.68096 Delayed Quote.5.93%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.29% 0.74786 Delayed Quote.2.78%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.11% 1.2011 Delayed Quote.1.09%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.12% 1.31887 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.14% 0.724674 Delayed Quote.3.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.79541 Delayed Quote.0.46%
CURVES HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 0.41% 727 Delayed Quote.-8.82%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.11% 578.91 Delayed Quote.7.74%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.64% 2157.96 Delayed Quote.8.67%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.25% 1.0977 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.44% 0.011923 Delayed Quote.0.98%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.22% 0.0131 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.14% 121.6 Delayed Quote.46.98%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.30% 0.69525 Delayed Quote.1.86%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.07% 187.93 Delayed Quote.7.30%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.12% 1002.3841 Delayed Quote.43.78%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.25% 0.910996 Delayed Quote.3.09%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.27% 95.5 Delayed Quote.41.44%
WTI -0.06% 114.448 Delayed Quote.48.90%
