MORNING BID-A month of war

A look at the day ahead in markets from Sujata Rao
It's a month since Russian troops stormed into Ukraine, goading
the West into an unexpectedly severe sanctions response. Now, a
new twist -- President Vladimir Putin wants "unfriendly" nations
to pay for energy imports in roubles, not euros or dollars.
And contracts must be switched in a week, Putin has
demanded.
The demand carries all kinds of ramifications and it's
unclear if Western firms, wary of trading Russian assets, will
agree. But the announcement promptly sent European gas prices
higher. And meanwhile, a Kazakh oil pipeline outage has lifted
Brent crude back above $120 a barrel.
It all heaps on the price pressures -- JPMorgan's latest
estimate is for global inflation to hit 6.3% this quarter, the
fastest increase in a quarter of a century. And more aggressive
central banks -- even habitually dovish U.S. policymakers now
seem willing to endorse bigger interest rate rises in May.
And of course recession fears are on the rise, as U.S. bond
yield curves are signalling.
We will get an idea of the kind of hit to business activity
and sentiment are taking from the war as advance readings of
March Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) trickle out.
Japanese PMIs show business optimism has notably softened
but Europe may fare worse; Wednesday data showed
consumer confidence plunging in March to May 2020 lows.
All that and more will be debated at a summit of NATO and
European leaders in Brussels, which U.S. President Joe Biden
will join. Expect more sanctions against Russia.
Finally, equity trading has resumed in Moscow after a
3-1/2-week shutdown, albeit on a limited basis. And currency
traders are awaiting clarity of whether European buyers can
swing rouble payments for gas -- that possibility lifted the
Russian currency 8% on Wednesday.
Key developments that should provide more direction to markets
on Thursday:
-ECB board member Frank Elderson speaks
-Fed speakers: Chicago President Charles Evans, Minneapolis
Fed's Neel Kashkari, Governor Christopher Waller, Atlanta Fed's
Rafael Bostic
-Switzerland to resist global rate-hike trend
-Norway to raise rates by 25 bps
-U.S. weekly jobless claims/final core PCE/durable goods
-U.S. 10-year TIPS auction
- Mexico to raise rates by 50 bps, South Africa to deliver 25
bps rise
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)