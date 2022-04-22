MORNING BID-A policy of least regrets

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe.
One would have thought markets would have got used to hawkish
rhetoric from major central banks. Clearly not.
Overnight, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed a
half-point rate increase was "on the table" at the Fed's May
meeting, while other officials flagged the possibility of 75
basis-point moves.
The Bank of England's Catherine Mann said borrowing costs
would probably have to rise further, while hawkish remarks from
not-so hawkish members of the European Central Bank's Governing
Council shifted the dial again for bond markets
Money markets fully price in a half-point Fed move in May
and some 80 bps of tightening in total from the ECB by year-end.
Where does that leave markets? European and U.S. bond yields
are testing new highs, as London trading kicks off. After a
stock market tumble in Asia, equity futures point to weakness
ahead across Europe and on Wall Street.
So, to the question of whether the increasingly aggressive
stance by central banks triggers a sharp economic slowdown or
contraction.
Flash purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) out across the
globe on Friday may offer clues, especially since they have
proved resilient in the face of war in Ukraine and new supply
chain blows.
Rate-setters faced with surging inflation may choose to
adopt the policy of least regrets -- a phrase used by the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand last week after it hiked rates by
aggressive 50 bps.
In short, it's better to go hard against inflation now with
big rate hikes, and risk a small recession, than have to hike
more later and risk a bigger recession. Time will be the judge.
Key developments that should provide more direction to markets
on Friday:
- Japan March consumer prices rise at fastest pace in over 2
years
- S&P Global flash PMIs everywhere
- France's Macron consolidates poll lead after TV clash
- UK retail sales tumble as inflation jump hits demand
- UK PM Johnson will face contempt probe, reigniting leadership
doubts
- International Monetary Fund and World Bank meets
- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks
- European earnings: ASML, EssilorLuxotica, Renault, SAP, Volvo,
- Schlumberger, American Express, Newmont Mining, Verizon,
Kimberley Clark
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Sujata Rao)