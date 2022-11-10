MORNING BID-Consumer inflation, crypto deflation

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike
Dolan.
Wall St shivered after this week's indecisive U.S mid-term
elections, but Wednesday's steep market losses were just as much
down to the implosion in crypto assets, severe tech sector
troubles and trepidation ahead of Thursday's key U.S. inflation
update.
Annual consumer price rises are expected to have eased back
a touch last month to 8.0%, the lowest since February, with core
inflation rates ticking lower to 6.5%. Falling used car prices,
one aggravator of inflation indices over the past year, will be
watched closely - as will the relative calm in oil prices.
Oil extended losses on Thursday for a fourth day as renewed
COVID curbs in China raised concern about fuel demand in the
world's biggest crude importer. Hurricane Nicole also weakened
to a tropical storm as it headed over Florida toward Georgia.
But for all the tension in markets around the inflation
release, any hope that one month's data will alter the Federal
Reserve's tightening course received a knock back.
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said it's "entirely
premature" to discuss any pivot away from the Fed's current
policy course. "We are on a good path right now: I think we are
united in our commitment to getting inflation back down to 2%."
That tightening won't do anything to help the doom and gloom
in crypto world.
Cryptocurrencies teetered on Thursday after a week of
eye-watering losses and existential fears for the whole sector
as crypto exchange FTX faces collapse now that rival Binance has
walked away from a last-minute bailout. Bitcoin, which
has seen more than a quarter of its value disappear since
Saturday, fell below $16,000 for the first time in two years
before stabilising just above that level early on Thursday.
Broader markets were steady to negative around the world,
mostly in a holding pattern ahead of the inflation report.
Given the extent to which Russia's invasion of Ukraine this
year transformed the energy, inflation and economic fortunes of
the world for the worst, investors were watching battlefield
developments and reports of 'talks about talks' very closely.
In a major development on Wednesday, Moscow ordered troops
to withdraw from near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of
Kherson in one of its biggest setbacks of the war so far - even
though Ukraine said it was doubtful Russian troops would leave
without a fight.
Reports of some movement toward negotiations come ahead of
the G20 summit in Indonesia next week. Russia's President
Vladimir Putin will not be at the summit in person, but host
Indonesia said on Thursday he may join a session virtually.
The United States and China also laid out markers this week
ahead of an expected meeting between their presidents at the
summit.
China stocks fell anew however - largely amid COVID
concerns. Chinese authorities should take a more targeted
approach to tackle COVID outbreaks and avoid extra "layers" of
measures, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, as cities
reeled under tighter curbs as new cases spread.
In Japan, the yen held steady after Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda said any future debate on an exit from the
central banks' ultra-loose monetary policy will centre on the
pace of increase in short-term interest rates and adjustments in
the bank's massive balance sheet.
In banking, shares in Credit Agricole fell 4%
after the French bank missed revenue estimates for the third
quarter, driven by weaker trading proceeds and withdrawals at
asset manager Amundi.
Key developments that may provide direction to U.S. markets
later on Thursday:
* U.S. Oct consumer price index, weekly jobless claims, Oct
Federal Budget
* New York Federal Reserve President John Williams, Fed Board
Governor Christopher Waller, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick
Harker, Dallas Fed chief Lorie Logan, Kansas City Fed chief
Esther George all speak
* U.S. Treasury auctions 30-year bonds
* U.S. Corporate Earnings: Ralph Lauren, Tapestry etc
* Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks
(By Mike Dolan - mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com, @reutersMikeD;
editing by Andrew Heavens)