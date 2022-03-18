MORNING BID-Differing paths but which is the right one?

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe.
The end of the week is in sight and one thing is clear, central
banks increasingly appear to be on different paths and investors
are not entirely convinced that it's the right one.
So even as the Federal Reserve kicked off its rate hiking
cycle and signalled an aggressive plan to push up borrowing
costs to tame inflation, market pricing suggests that such
action could trigger a potential recession.
At just 24 basis points, the gap between two and 10-year
U.S. Treasury yields is near its tightest levels
since March 2020. That means the yield curve is not far from
inverting -- an indicator of a likely recession in the following
one to two years. It has a good track record.
Meanwhile the Bank of England raised rates for a third time
on Thursday but softened its language on the need for more hikes
as households face a huge hit from soaring energy bills.
European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said the ECB
would be in no hurry to raise rates (markets still price in at
least 4 rate hikes of 10 bps each by year-end), while the Bank
of Japan on Friday maintained its massive stimulus and warned of
heightening risks from the Ukraine crisis.
Whether to hike rates and tame inflation, but risk tipping
the economy into recession, or do nothing to steer the economy
through the fallout of the war in Ukraine and risk inflation
spiralling, puts policymakers in a bind.
See-sawing oil is not helping with crude back above $100.
A first Russian external bond default in a century however
appears to have been have averted for now. Sources say some
creditors have received payment, in dollars, of Russian bond
coupons which fell due this week.
European stocks futures are broadly flat, while U.S. futures
are lower, with global markets taking a breather after several
days of gains.
Key developments that should provide more direction to markets
on Friday:
- S&P cuts Russia's ratings to 'CC' on debt default risk
- Euro zone wages/employment, trade balance data
- Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, Chicago President
Charles Evans and Federal Reserve Board - Governor Michelle
Bowman speak
- US existing home sales data
- EM central banks: Azerbaijan, Russia
- Moody's, DBRS to review Greek ratings
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Saikat Chatterjee)