MORNING BID-I know what you'll do this summer

A look at the day ahead in markets from Julien Ponthus.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde openly
admitted for the first time what investors had already been
betting on for a while: negative interest rates, a eurozone
feature for eight years, will most likely be gone by the end of
summer.
With inflation running at a record 7.4% in the euro zone and
money markets pricing over 100 basis points of hikes by
end-2022, the candid tone of Lagarde's announcement was perhaps
the most surprising news for investors.
Government bond yields firmed, the euro rose and Lagarde
will have a chance to give more details when she speaks at Davos
after a fresh batch of indicators on European business activity.
But all eyes are now on the U.S. Federal Reserve with high
expectations that the minutes from the May meeting released on
Wednesday will show a commitment to swiftly tighten in a bid to
tame inflation.
Chair Jerome Powell speaks later on Tuesday and no doubt
investors will be hoping for a fresh update on his intentions.
Much of the recent market turmoil across stock markets has
been blamed on central banks turning hawkish and many
strategists believe only a dovish policy shift could turn the
table in their favour again.
Blackrock cut developed markets equities to "neutral" from
"overweight" but added that a "dovish pivot by the Fed" would
make its analysts consider increasing exposure back to stocks
again.
In the meantime, stock markets seem set for a rough session
on Tuesday with European and U.S. futures trading deeply in the
red while cash trading in Asia is also set to close in negative
territory.
The upbeat last session on Wall Street gradually gave way to
a risk-off sentiment and Nasdaq futures are now down close to 2%
with traders blaming part of the mood swing to an earnings
warning from Snap.
Key developments that should provide more direction to
markets on Tuesday:
- Japan's May factory activity grows at slowest rate in 3
months - flash PMI
- China's property market woes expected to worsen in 2022
- Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) across Europe
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives welcome remarks
before the National Center for American Indian Enterprise
Development (NCAIED).
- Opening remarks by ECB President Christine Lagarde at
"Europe's Global Role" dinner during the World Economic Forum in
Davos, Switzerland
- Riksbank Financial Stability Report 2022
- Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues
Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for May
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)