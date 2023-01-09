MORNING BID-Knocking on CPI's door

Jan 10 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian
markets from Stephen Culp.
Asian markets could be in for a bumpy ride on Tuesday after a
rocky U.S. session for stocks, as a lack of market moving
catalysts and remarks from a Fed official helped take the air
out of earlier gains.
Risk appetite has bounced between U.S. economic resiliency
and signs of cooling inflation and fears that the central bank
will keep restrictive policy rates in place for longer than many
might have hoped, potentially tipping the world's largest
economy into recession.
As for the world's second-largest economy, Beijing's
reversal of its zero-COVID policy resulted in tourists flowing
into mainland China for the first time in years, sparking
optimism of demand recovery, which in turn gave a boost to crude
prices, and sent benchmark U.S. Treasury yields lower.
While China's reopening has resulted in spiking COVID
infections, recent talks with Pfizer over securing a
license to produce a generic version of its COVID drug has eased
fears of another shutdown. Economists at many big banks are
revising up their GDP growth forecasts for the second half of
this year.
China's yuan on Monday touched a near-five-month high
against the greenback.
Consumer prices data coming from Japan on Tuesday and from
the United States and China later in the week will offer further
evidence regarding the extent to which global inflation has
peaked - or not.
Further signs of cooling inflation could raise the
possibility of a pause in monetary policy.
On Monday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic provided
assurances that it will be "appropriate and important" for the
Fed to exercise caution as it calibrates its war on inflation.
Here's a look at various U.S. inflation indicators, and how
far most of them have to fall before approaching the Fed's
average annual 2% interest target:
Data from the Federal Reserve on Monday showed outstanding
consumer credit grew in November by more than analysts expected,
underscoring the strength of the American consumer and adding to
the possibility of the fabled "soft landing."
Some developments that could move markets on Tuesday are as
follows:
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to participate
in a "Central Bank Independence" panel in Stockholm, Sweden,
which will include a Q&A session
- Japan releases its CPI report for December, which is
expected to show core annual inflation of 3.8%, hotter than the
previous month's 3.6% reading
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)