MORNING BID-Long live the King

09/09/2022 | 01:15am EDT
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook

The death of Queen Elizabeth II and a frantic session of rate hikes and spending plans on Thursday seems likely to subdue trade into the weekend. Elizabeth's son, Charles, is King.

Elizabeth was crowned in a nation exhausted by victory in World War Two and reigned for 70 years. Sterling is perhaps a mirror on the long decline of empire over that time; pegged at $2.80 in 1952, it touched a 37-year low of $1.1407 this week.

It may yet fall further, as Britain borrows big to pay for energy subsidies economists think might cost 100 bilion pounds or more.

In markets, however, King Dollar fell back in the Asia session after a hawkish hike from the European Central Bank, which flagged more to come.

ECB President Christine Lagarde will make another press appearance today after a meeting of European finance ministers in Prague. Europe's energy ministers also meet on Friday for discussions on how to deal with soaring power prices.

Plans for a price cap on Russian gas seem to be struggling for traction.

Asian markets found reasons to be cheerful, including relatively benign Chinese inflation data, which leaves authorities more room for policy support. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares was set to round out the week with the best gains in a fortnight.

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

EU energy ministers' meeting, Canadian employment data, Federal Reserve speakers Esther George, Christopher Waller and Charles Evans

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.47% 0.679 Delayed Quote.5.75%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.04% 1.1514 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.14% 0.762713 Delayed Quote.9.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.58% 0.012466 Delayed Quote.6.38%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.57% 0.993443 Delayed Quote.13.72%
