MORNING BID-Long live the King

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom
Westbrook
The death of Queen Elizabeth II and a frantic session of
rate hikes and spending plans on Thursday seems likely to subdue
trade into the weekend. Elizabeth's son, Charles, is King.
Elizabeth was crowned in a nation exhausted by victory in
World War Two and reigned for 70 years. Sterling is
perhaps a mirror on the long decline of empire over that time;
pegged at $2.80 in 1952, it touched a 37-year low of $1.1407
this week.
It may yet fall further, as Britain borrows big to pay for
energy subsidies economists think might cost 100 bilion pounds
or more.
In markets, however, King Dollar fell back in the Asia
session after a hawkish hike from the European Central Bank,
which flagged more to come.
ECB President Christine Lagarde will make another press
appearance today after a meeting of European finance ministers
in Prague. Europe's energy ministers also meet on Friday for
discussions on how to deal with soaring power prices.
Plans for a price cap on Russian gas seem to be struggling
for traction.
Asian markets found reasons to be cheerful, including
relatively benign Chinese inflation data, which leaves
authorities more room for policy support. MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares was set to round out the
week with the best gains in a fortnight.
Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:
EU energy ministers' meeting, Canadian employment data,
Federal Reserve speakers Esther George, Christopher Waller and
Charles Evans
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Edmund Klamann)