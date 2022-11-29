MORNING BID-Powell point presentation

Nov 30 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian
markets from Jamie McGeever.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could set the market tone
for the rest of the year on Wednesday when he speaks on the U.S.
economic outlook and labor market at an event in Washington.
Taking into account how well stocks have held up recently in
the face of policymakers' hawkish remarks, patchy economic data
and unprecedented protests in China, Powell may have to be
uber-hawkish if he is to tame investors' animal spirits and get
financial conditions tightening again.
Investors want a year-end rally. The latest proof of this
was Tuesday's surge in Asian and Chinese stocks on hopes that
the civil discontent in China could prompt an easing of strict
COVID-19 curbs and re-opening of the economy.
There's no indication that Beijing will lean in that
direction, but that's clearly what investors are banking on.
Chinese stocks rose 3% on Tuesday for their fourth-biggest rise
this year, and MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index rose 2.4% for its
seventh-best day this year.
And although Wall Street closed in the red on Tuesday, the
VIX 'fear index' fell - a sign investors are sanguine about
downside risks.
Powell and colleagues will be frustrated that U.S. financial
conditions have eased in recent weeks despite their increasingly
tough stance on inflation. Since Wall Street bottomed in
mid-October, Goldman's financial conditions index has fallen
almost 100 basis points, mainly thanks to the rebound in stocks.
There may not be much more Powell can say beyond what his
colleagues James Bullard and John Williams already said this
week, namely that rates will have to stay highly restrictive for
some time and may not be cut until 2024.
Bluntly put, investors and traders are not heeding the
message, with rates markets still pricing in around 40 bps of
Fed easing next year. If Powell wants to address that, he will
have to find the words to get that message across.
The world awaits.
Three key developments that could provide more direction to
markets on Wednesday:
- China PMI (November)
- Australia inflation (October)
- Fed's Powell speaks
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Deepa
Babington)