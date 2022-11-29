Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

MORNING BID-Powell point presentation

11/29/2022 | 04:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 30 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could set the market tone for the rest of the year on Wednesday when he speaks on the U.S. economic outlook and labor market at an event in Washington.

Taking into account how well stocks have held up recently in the face of policymakers' hawkish remarks, patchy economic data and unprecedented protests in China, Powell may have to be uber-hawkish if he is to tame investors' animal spirits and get financial conditions tightening again.

Investors want a year-end rally. The latest proof of this was Tuesday's surge in Asian and Chinese stocks on hopes that the civil discontent in China could prompt an easing of strict COVID-19 curbs and re-opening of the economy.

There's no indication that Beijing will lean in that direction, but that's clearly what investors are banking on. Chinese stocks rose 3% on Tuesday for their fourth-biggest rise this year, and MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index rose 2.4% for its seventh-best day this year.

And although Wall Street closed in the red on Tuesday, the VIX 'fear index' fell - a sign investors are sanguine about downside risks.

Powell and colleagues will be frustrated that U.S. financial conditions have eased in recent weeks despite their increasingly tough stance on inflation. Since Wall Street bottomed in mid-October, Goldman's financial conditions index has fallen almost 100 basis points, mainly thanks to the rebound in stocks.

There may not be much more Powell can say beyond what his colleagues James Bullard and John Williams already said this week, namely that rates will have to stay highly restrictive for some time and may not be cut until 2024.

Bluntly put, investors and traders are not heeding the message, with rates markets still pricing in around 40 bps of Fed easing next year. If Powell wants to address that, he will have to find the words to get that message across.

The world awaits.

Three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

- China PMI (November)

- Australia inflation (October)

- Fed's Powell speaks

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.54% 0.66876 Delayed Quote.-7.56%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.08% 1.19498 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.68% 0.73621 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.16% 1.03257 Delayed Quote.-8.82%
HALMA PLC -6.30% 2128 Delayed Quote.-29.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.012251 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.57% 0.6198 Delayed Quote.-9.08%
Latest news "Economy"
04:51pAmid homeless crisis, New York to step up forced hospitalization of mentally ill
RE
04:45pU.S. jury reaches verdict in trial of Oath Keepers militia founder Rhodes
RE
04:45pMORNING BID-Powell point presentation
RE
04:44pHorizon Therapeutics fields buyout interest from Amgen, J&J and Sanofi
RE
04:43pBiden says inflation is slowing in 'good news for the holiday season'
RE
04:38pRussia's Prigozhin says Zambian student who died in Ukraine was fighting with Wagner
RE
04:35pHorizon Therapeutics fields buyout interest from Amgen, J&J and Sanofi
RE
04:27pFoot Locker CFO Andrew Page to step down
RE
04:23pJapan to mull tapping FX account to foot defense spending - Kyodo
RE
04:22pSOFTS-Arabica coffee gains nearly 4% as traders eye Brazil output
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Clampdow..
2Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
3Credit Suisse shares hit record low as subscription rights dumped
4Futures edge higher on boost from growth stocks, hopes of looser China ..
5Alibaba Health Shares Rise After Swinging to Profit in First Half

HOT NEWS