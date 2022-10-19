MORNING BID-Reality check

Oct 20 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian
markets from Jamie McGeever
If investors needed a reminder that the road to recovery in risk
assets will be marked by setbacks along the way, they got it on
Wednesday as U.S. bond yields surged to new cycle highs.
Not only are Treasury yields across the curve the highest in
years, the rapid pace of increase makes sporadic spillovers into
other regions and markets almost inevitable.
Punchy UK and Canadian inflation, and growing speculation
that the Bank of Japan might soon sell Treasuries for
yen-supporting FX intervention, helped drive the surge in yields
that eclipsed solid U.S. earnings and flattened the nascent
equity bounce.
At its current level, the 10-year Treasury yield is up
around 260 bps this year. Remarkably, that would be its biggest
annual rise since at least the 1950s.
The two-year yield's year-to-date rise of 380 bps is on
track for its biggest increase since at least the mid-1970s,
even outstripping the 345 bps burst in 1994.
This has a powerful effect on Asia - it tightens financial
conditions, pushes down exchange rates and makes
currency-supportive intervention from central banks more likely.
With the yen at a fresh 32-year low near 150 per dollar, all
eyes are on the BOJ. It sold around $20 bln to prop up the yen
last month, and further action could put added downward pressure
on Treasuries prices.
China's monetary and FX policies are also in the spotlight.
The People's Bank of China is expected to keep benchmark lending
rates unchanged for a second straight month on Thursday - maybe
some relief for the battered property sector, but not for the
currency.
The offshore yuan is at a record low against the dollar and
the onshore yuan is at its lowest since 2008.
Key developments that could provide more direction to
markets on Thursday:
China interest rate decision
Indonesia interest rate decision (Reuters survey: hike)
Japan trade (September)
Australia unemployment (September)
