Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

MORNING BID-Reality check

10/19/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 20 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever If investors needed a reminder that the road to recovery in risk assets will be marked by setbacks along the way, they got it on Wednesday as U.S. bond yields surged to new cycle highs.

Not only are Treasury yields across the curve the highest in years, the rapid pace of increase makes sporadic spillovers into other regions and markets almost inevitable.

Punchy UK and Canadian inflation, and growing speculation that the Bank of Japan might soon sell Treasuries for yen-supporting FX intervention, helped drive the surge in yields that eclipsed solid U.S. earnings and flattened the nascent equity bounce.

At its current level, the 10-year Treasury yield is up around 260 bps this year. Remarkably, that would be its biggest annual rise since at least the 1950s.

The two-year yield's year-to-date rise of 380 bps is on track for its biggest increase since at least the mid-1970s, even outstripping the 345 bps burst in 1994.

This has a powerful effect on Asia - it tightens financial conditions, pushes down exchange rates and makes currency-supportive intervention from central banks more likely.

With the yen at a fresh 32-year low near 150 per dollar, all eyes are on the BOJ. It sold around $20 bln to prop up the yen last month, and further action could put added downward pressure on Treasuries prices.

China's monetary and FX policies are also in the spotlight. The People's Bank of China is expected to keep benchmark lending rates unchanged for a second straight month on Thursday - maybe some relief for the battered property sector, but not for the currency.

The offshore yuan is at a record low against the dollar and the onshore yuan is at its lowest since 2008.

Key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

China interest rate decision

Indonesia interest rate decision (Reuters survey: hike)

Japan trade (September)

Australia unemployment (September)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.39% 93.917 Delayed Quote.12.25%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.38% 2.6 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.69% 168.087 Delayed Quote.8.58%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.14% 1.12164 Delayed Quote.-16.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.09% 108.86 Delayed Quote.19.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.41% 0.7264 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.54% 146.406 Delayed Quote.12.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.97% 0.9767 Delayed Quote.-13.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.42% 1.806065 Delayed Quote.17.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.87% 0.012047 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.69% 0.6695 Delayed Quote.-15.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.06% 84.896 Delayed Quote.7.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.49% 0.56667 Delayed Quote.-17.26%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.77% 7.27351 Delayed Quote.13.55%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.39% 7.228 Delayed Quote.13.26%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.44% 149.864 Delayed Quote.29.46%
Latest news "Economy"
04:05pExclusive-Korean auto giant Hyundai investigating child labor in its U.S. supply chain
RE
04:01pRussia has destroyed three Ukrainian energy facilities over the last 24 hours, says President Zelenskiy
RE
04:01pRussia has destroyed three ukrainian energy facilities over the…
RE
04:00pEquities close lower as rise in yields overshadows earnings
RE
04:00pMORNING BID-Reality check
RE
03:58pCredit Suisse currency rigging claims go before U.S. jury
RE
03:56pCuba calls U.S. trade embargo a 'hurricane' that never ends
RE
03:54pU.S. targets Russian military procurement network in new sanctions
RE
03:45pEuro zone Sept inflation revised down slightly, still at record high
RE
03:42pBullard: in 2023, if inflation starts to decline meaningfully, f…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML shrugs off slowdown, U.S. China sanctions, reports strong Q3
2Exclusive-U.S. says Russia oil price cap will not be aimed at OPEC
3Oil up in tight market as U.S. sets release of more reserves
4Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Intel, Netflix, PepsiCo, Schwab...
5Nasdaq futures bolstered by Netflix's subscriber turnaround

HOT NEWS