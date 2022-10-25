Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

MORNING BID-This is the yuan

10/25/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 26 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever If investors are warming to Wall Street, however fleeting that rapprochement may turn out to be, they could not be giving Chinese markets a colder shoulder.

Wariness over exposure to China has been building for a while, as reflected by the steady decline in the onshore and offshore exchange rates, tech stocks and the equity complex more broadly, to cite some examples.

The two trading sessions since President Xi Jinping tightened his grip on the country by securing a historic third term as leader last weekend suggest that wariness has deepened.

China's main equity indexes on Tuesday failed to claw back Monday's heavy losses, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index hit a new 13-year low. And that was despite recording its worst day since the global financial crisis the day before.

Hong Kong tech stocks might have bounced 3%, but they've still lost 45% in just four months.

Then there's the yuan. It is depreciating fast as capital outflows accelerate - the onshore yuan is at its weakest since 2009 and the offshore yuan is the lowest ever since its 2010 launch.

Is the central bank losing its ability to control the exchange rate? Some observers say the People's Bank of China is no longer directing the market, rather it is following it.

All that said, perhaps the bouyant sentiment across U.S. markets will filter through to China and Asia on Wednesday. It was 'Turnaround Tuesday' for Treasuries - especially the long end - while Wall Street posted another solid rally.

Q3 earnings are doing much of the heavy lifting - nearly three quarters of the 129 S&P 500 companies who have reported so far have posted profit beats, according to Refinitiv data. Microsoft and Alphabet are the big hitters up after Tuesday's bell.

Key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

Australia inflation (Q3)

Japan services PPI (September)

Japan leading indicator (August, revised)

Canada interest rate decision (75 bps hike forecast)

U.S. earnings

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:04pWell-known Haitian journalist in stable condition after assassination attempt
RE
04:02pTexas Instruments beats third-quarter revenue expectations
RE
04:01pRussia notifies U.S. it will carry out expected nuclear drills
RE
04:00pWall St notches third straight gain on signs of easing Fed rate hikes
RE
04:00pMORNING BID-This is the yuan
RE
03:55pSt. Louis school gunman's note describes 'perfect storm' for mass shooting
RE
03:49pU.S. ad-hoc voter monitoring group intimidating Arizonans, says lawsuit
RE
03:45p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.264% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.109% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.477% -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Netflix, Tesla, Uber, Verizon...
2China's yuan weakens to near 15-year low in aftermath of party congress
3Air Liquide 3Q Sales Beat Expectations Amid Growth Across Business
4GE adjusted profit falls 19% on supply snarls, renewable unit weakness
5Japan's super-long bond yields change course on bargain buying

HOT NEWS