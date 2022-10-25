MORNING BID-This is the yuan

Oct 26 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian
markets from Jamie McGeever
If investors are warming to Wall Street, however fleeting that
rapprochement may turn out to be, they could not be giving
Chinese markets a colder shoulder.
Wariness over exposure to China has been building for a
while, as reflected by the steady decline in the onshore and
offshore exchange rates, tech stocks and the equity complex more
broadly, to cite some examples.
The two trading sessions since President Xi Jinping
tightened his grip on the country by securing a historic third
term as leader last weekend suggest that wariness has deepened.
China's main equity indexes on Tuesday failed to claw back
Monday's heavy losses, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index hit a
new 13-year low. And that was despite recording its worst day
since the global financial crisis the day before.
Hong Kong tech stocks might have bounced 3%, but they've
still lost 45% in just four months.
Then there's the yuan. It is depreciating fast as capital
outflows accelerate - the onshore yuan is at its weakest since
2009 and the offshore yuan is the lowest ever since its 2010
launch.
Is the central bank losing its ability to control the
exchange rate? Some observers say the People's Bank of China is
no longer directing the market, rather it is following it.
All that said, perhaps the bouyant sentiment across U.S.
markets will filter through to China and Asia on Wednesday. It
was 'Turnaround Tuesday' for Treasuries - especially the long
end - while Wall Street posted another solid rally.
Q3 earnings are doing much of the heavy lifting - nearly
three quarters of the 129 S&P 500 companies who have reported so
far have posted profit beats, according to Refinitiv data.
Microsoft and Alphabet are the big hitters up after Tuesday's
bell.
Key developments that could provide more direction to
markets on Wednesday:
Australia inflation (Q3)
Japan services PPI (September)
Japan leading indicator (August, revised)
Canada interest rate decision (75 bps hike forecast)
U.S. earnings
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Josie
Kao)