MORNING BID-Xi's electric

Chinese politics, Japanese policy.
Remarkable developments on both fronts over the last 48
hours will be the talk of Asian trading floors on Monday - the
former with longer-term economic consequences, and the latter
potentially sparking more immediate market fireworks.
In Beijing, China's Xi Jinping has secured a historic third
leadership term, becoming the country's most powerful ruler
since Mao Zedong. His grip on the Communist Party - and the
country - appears to be iron.
This was offered up for public consumption on Saturday when
former President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of the
Party Congress's closing ceremony. Video footage showed Hu, who
was sitting next to Xi, looking distressed and confused.
Xi's cabinet reshuffle may also see central bank chief Yi
Gang stepping down and being replaced by former deputy governor
Yin Yong, according to sources. "The pro-reform camp is almost
out," says one.
Meanwhile, Japan intervened in the FX market on Friday after
the yen slumped to a new 32-year low close to 152.00 per dollar.
However many dollars Tokyo sold, it packed a punch - the
greenback sank more than 7 yen to low of 144.50 before ending
the day around 147.50.
But it remains to be seen whether this turns the yen-selling
tide, or whether the FX market reloads and goes again. As long
as the U.S.-Japanese monetary policy chasm is in place, traders
will feel there is still juice in the long dollar/short yen
trade, despite the specter of Japanese intervention.
Although the intervention was a "success", the dollar around
147.50 yen today is stronger than it was when Tokyo last
intervened selling almost $20 billion on Sept. 22. Then, the
dollar was just below 147.00 yen.
History suggests this is not over yet.
Key developments that could provide more direction to
markets on Monday:
Australia PMIs (October)
Japan PMIs (October)
U.S., European PMIs (October)
