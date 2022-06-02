MOST-TRADED DALIAN COKE FUTURES RISE 3% IN THURSDAY AFTERNOON TR…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
ESG stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Luxury
Hydrogen
US Basketball
The future of mobility
Water
Artificial Intelligence
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The Golden Age of Video Games
Place your bets
Luxury
Let's all cycle!
In Vino Veritas
Strategic Metals
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
MOST-TRADED DALIAN COKE FUTURES RISE 3% IN THURSDAY AFTERNOON TR…
06/02/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
MOST-TRADED DALIAN COKE FUTURES RISE 3% IN THURSDAY AFTERNOON TRADE
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49a
Swiss catch inflation bug, prices rise at fastest pace in 14 years
RE
02:48a
Canada says Chinese warplanes harassed its patrol aircraft on N.Korea sanctions mission
RE
02:46a
Japan's Nikkei edges back from 6-week high as Astellas, Sony drag
RE
02:45a
China's Ant names Hong Kong bourse boss as independent director in board reshuffle
RE
02:42a
Amazon says will shut Kindle bookstore in China next year
RE
02:42a
Most-traded dalian coke futures rise 3% in thursday afternoon tr…
RE
02:40a
Japan price pressures mount as firms ditch 'deflation' model, says BOJ official
RE
02:37a
Germany picks Boeing's Chinook helicopters to replace Sikorsky fleet
RE
02:32a
OPEC+ working on making up for lower Russian oil output
RE
02:29a
Glencore to reject offer for Yancoal Australia stake as too low - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO?
2
Saudi Arabia to raise oil production if Russian output falls under sanc..
3
Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' Sheryl Sandberg to leave after 14 years
4
Delta, United Airlines sound bullish on post-pandemic spending
5
OC Oerlikon : Oerlikon Barmag – focus on eccentric screw pumps an..
More news
HOT NEWS
SAGE THERAPEUTICS, I.
+9.50%
Sage, Biogen's drug meets main goal in postpartum depression study
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
+9.88%
Salesforce Up Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since August 2020 -- Data Talk
JOYY INC.
-17.22%
JOYY Inc. Declares Dividend for the First Quarter of 2022, Payable on July 6, 2022
GREAT-WEST LIFECO IN.
-3.14%
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. : Ex-dividend day for
BLACKBERRY LIMITED
-4.99%
BlackBerry seeks other patent sale options as deal with Catapult delayed
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVE.
+3.27%
First Majestic Silver Corp. Announces Positive Drill Results from Its Ongoing Exploration Program At the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine Located in Elko County, Nevada
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave