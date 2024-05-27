SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - ANZ Group said on Monday it has appointed Yeekei Chan as the head of its financial institutions group (FIG) for Southeast Asia, India and the Middle East, effectively immediately.

Chan will be responsible for leading the long-term strategic direction of the bank's FIG business in the region and looking at opportunities to strengthen the business and drive sustainable revenue, the Australian bank said in a statement.

Chan, who has 20 years of international banking experience, most recently headed up ANZ's FIG unit for Singapore, according to the statement.

Chan will continue to be based in Singapore in his new role, ANZ said. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Tom Hogue)