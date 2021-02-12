MOVES-Citigroup names new heads of North America asset manager business

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Friday it has
named Michael Marcus and Michael Quadrino co-Heads of its North
America Global Asset Managers sponsors business.
In their new roles Marcus and Quadrino will be charged with
executing North America business strategy across clients and
products.
"We are confident that this partnership will help to further
grow revenues, increase market share, and further penetrate Citi
into a growing landscape of client priorities," the bank said in
an internal memo announcing the appointments.
(Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by David Gregorio)