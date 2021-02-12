Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

MOVES-Citigroup names new heads of North America asset manager business

02/12/2021 | 01:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Friday it has named Michael Marcus and Michael Quadrino co-Heads of its North America Global Asset Managers sponsors business. In their new roles Marcus and Quadrino will be charged with executing North America business strategy across clients and products.

"We are confident that this partnership will help to further grow revenues, increase market share, and further penetrate Citi into a growing landscape of client priorities," the bank said in an internal memo announcing the appointments. (Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:44aOil edges higher on U.S. stimulus hopes, tighter supplies
RE
07:42aLower-income households dim U.S. consumer sentiment
RE
07:41aItaly's draghi has confirmed he can form a government -official
RE
07:41aAPI AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE : Welcomes DOE Support for Research and Development, Clean Energy Technology
PU
07:40aStrong tremors shake north India, Pakistan, no major damage
RE
07:37aU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for 12th week in a row -Baker Hughes
RE
07:37aCANADIAN REGULATOR CLEARS LAUNCH OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ETF : investment manager
RE
07:29aEnbridge raises Line 3 replacement cost estimate by $1.1 billion
RE
07:20aPilloried in Washington, firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene is loved back home
RE
07:16aMOVES-Citigroup names new heads of North America asset manager business
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin soars to all-time high after BNY Mellon announces crypto venture
2EXCLUSIVE: How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
4FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS N : Q420 RESULTS
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Vaccine production not perfect but our drug saves lives, AstraZeneca says, as ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ