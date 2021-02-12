MOVES-Citigroup names new heads of North America asset manager business

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Friday it has named Michael Marcus and Michael Quadrino co-Heads of its North America Global Asset Managers sponsors business. In their new roles Marcus and Quadrino will be charged with executing North America business strategy across clients and products.

"We are confident that this partnership will help to further grow revenues, increase market share, and further penetrate Citi into a growing landscape of client priorities," the bank said in an internal memo announcing the appointments. (Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by David Gregorio)