MOVES-Citigroup names new sales head for Treasury and Trade Solutions unit

June 24 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has named Steve Elms
as the new sales head for the bank's Treasury and Trade
Solutions (TTS) unit effective immediately, according to an
internal memo shared by a company spokesperson.
Elms, who will oversee the management of the global sales
teams, has been involved with the bank's TTS division for over
10 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.
TTS is a division of the bank's Institutional Clients group.
The segment offers cash management and trade services and
finance to multinational corporations, financial institutions
and public sector organizations around the world.
