MOVES-Moelis appoints Morgan Stanley veteran as managing director

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Moelis & Co said on Monday
Morgan Stanley veteran Rick Polhemus had joined the
investment bank as a managing director and will advise companies
from technology, sustainability and services sectors.
Polhemus has worked in investment banking for 25 years, with
11 at Morgan Stanley, covering deals, leveraged buyouts, initial
public offerings, debt and equity capital financing and
shareholder defense, among other things.
Moelis has been hiring investment bankers at a time
corporate dealmaking in the United States has slumped 63%,
weighed down by a strong dollar and soaring borrowing costs.
Last month, the bank hired Igor Sokolovsky from Guggenheim
Securities as a managing director in New York to advise clients
on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), specializing in the
healthcare sector. It also hired John Kimm from Evercore Inc
in July to advise on M&As across sectors.
