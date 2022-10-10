MOVES-Moelis appoints Morgan Stanley veteran as managing director

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Moelis & Co said on Monday Morgan Stanley veteran Rick Polhemus had joined the investment bank as a managing director and will advise companies from technology, sustainability and services sectors. Polhemus has worked in investment banking for 25 years, with 11 at Morgan Stanley, covering deals, leveraged buyouts, initial public offerings, debt and equity capital financing and shareholder defense, among other things.

Moelis has been hiring investment bankers at a time corporate dealmaking in the United States has slumped 63%, weighed down by a strong dollar and soaring borrowing costs.

Last month, the bank hired Igor Sokolovsky from Guggenheim Securities as a managing director in New York to advise clients on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), specializing in the healthcare sector. It also hired John Kimm from Evercore Inc in July to advise on M&As across sectors. (Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)