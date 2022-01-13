Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

MOVES-Sugar maker Cristal Union promotes Astolfi to CEO

01/13/2022 | 02:30pm EST
PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - France's second largest sugar and ethanol maker Cristal Union has appointed Xavier Astolfi as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Alain Commissaire who has been at the helm of the group since its creation in 2000, the company said on Thursday.

Astolfi, 51, has been deputy CEO of Cristal Union since 2012. He will be replaced in turn by Stanislas Bouchard, the head of Cristal Union's commercial branch Cristalco, a post which Bouchard will keep, Cristal Union said in a statement.

Vanina Paolaggi, a former lawyer specialised in mergers and acquisitions, was appointed secretary general to replace Jean-François Javoy. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
