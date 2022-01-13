MOVES-Sugar maker Cristal Union promotes Astolfi to CEO

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - France's second largest sugar and
ethanol maker Cristal Union has appointed Xavier Astolfi as its
new chief executive officer, succeeding Alain Commissaire who
has been at the helm of the group since its creation in 2000,
the company said on Thursday.
Astolfi, 51, has been deputy CEO of Cristal Union since
2012. He will be replaced in turn by Stanislas Bouchard, the
head of Cristal Union's commercial branch Cristalco, a post
which Bouchard will keep, Cristal Union said in a statement.
Vanina Paolaggi, a former lawyer specialised in mergers and
acquisitions, was appointed secretary general to replace
Jean-François Javoy.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide
Editing by Mark Potter)