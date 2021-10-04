MPC CEOs Survey of September 2021

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has released the report of the CEOs Survey of September 2021. The Survey was introduced in March 2021, and is conducted every two months, prior to every Monetary Policy Committee meeting. The objective of the Survey is to capture information on top firms' perceptions, expectations and decisions and supporting key policy decisions, including monetary policy. The Survey supplements the MPC Market Perceptions Survey and Survey of Hotels. The September Survey sought CEOs views on selected indicators including business confidence/optimism, previous quarter business activity, and outlook for business activity in the near term. The Survey also sought to establish the key internal and external factors that could influence the business outlook and strategic priorities over the medium-term.

