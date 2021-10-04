MPC Market Perceptions Survey Report of September 2021

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) undertakes a Market Perceptions Survey, prior to every Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, to obtain perceptions of banks and non-bank private sector firms on selected economic indicators including inflation, economic growth, demand for credit, growth in credit to private sector and exchange rate. The Survey also enables respondents to indicate their levels of optimism in the country's economic prospects and business environment, and perspectives on the current and expected economic conditions, focusing on economic activity and employment. It also captures suggestions by private sector firms on ways to improve the business environment.

